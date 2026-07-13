Producer Hub to Support Eight Shows at Edinburgh Festivals This Summer

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Producer Hub has revealed a number of shows playing at Edinburgh festivals this summer, including Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Edinburgh International Festival, will be powered by Producer Hub through its fiscal sponsorship program.

The shows include work from Uliana Klimchuk and Lily Afghani, Devon Loves ME! Productions, Michelle Renee Johnson & A/Park Productions, Lightning Rod Special, Liliana Padilla, Salty Brine, Geoff Sobelle, and Wilison Labs.

Producer Hub provides financial management, fiduciary oversight, and other administrative services and support for independent creative producers and emerging organizations in the independent arts sector. Projects that Producer Hub supports that are presented across New York City as well as the United States and internationally. The organization's goal is to ease the burden of sustainability in business practice and help producers create work, realize their full potential, and make lasting contributions to the performing arts field.

TIME TRAVEL POSTMAN

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Gilded Balloon Patter House

August 5-31, 2026

Devon Loves ME! Productions

A clown (Sevrin Willinder) needs the audience's help to deliver letters across time and space. Through joyful participation, you are invited to embrace the unexpected, explore the beauty of human connection, and make sure the postman completes his galaxy-spanning paper route.

Liliana Padilla'S TWITCH

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Clover at Underbelly, Bristo Square

August 5-30, 2026

Breaking The Binary Theatre

Doug Lemons has gone missing in a town where no one trusts each other. His mother, Pam, searches obsessively for Doug without ever leaving her couch. She has lived there for infinity – smoking, sipping, waiting – watching shiny ladies on TV, accompanied by a twitch she cannot shake. The town begins to visit her: doctors, start-ups, grifters, psychics, strangers from Craigslist, lost animals. Perhaps Pam is imagining them. Or remembering them. Or rehearsing conversations she never had. In this surreal American town, Pam claws for certainty, a witness and evidence that she was ever chosen.

SALTY BRINE: HOW STRANGE IT IS (THE NEUTRAL MILK HOTEL SHOW)

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Summerhall – The Dissection Room

August 6-30, 2026

Neutral Milk Hotel's indie-rock triumph In the Aeroplane Over the Sea and Anne Frank's stunning and candid The Diary of a Young Girl fuse with confessions from Salty's adolescent longings in this genre-defying cabaret with wit, spectacle and heart. Sparks fly, time bends, and the ghosts of our past return to us in this hilarious and devastating work from Salty's acclaimed and expansive Living Record Collection.

LIONS (A Lightning Rod Special PRODUCTION)

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Summerhall – Tech Cube

August 6-30, 2026

Fringe First winners return with a sweaty mustache of a comedy about the business of letting our dads die. With a dose of Kafka and 'A Christmas Carol,' Lions disassembles the myths our fathers told themselves about becoming great men. Part clown show and part deconstructed eulogy, Lions honors our fathers by not denying them the humanity they could not offer themselves.

EXTRA DRY

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Greenside Riddles Court – The Willow

August 7-29, 2026

A/Park Productions

MJ dives headfirst into a chaotic and destructive romance with alcohol, driven by a deep need for validation. As her nights spiral and the blackouts escalate, the stories she collects become her legacy – memorable to others, but hazy or even non-existent to herself. Join Michelle Renee Johnson as she takes us into these dark and sometimes dangerous moments, leaving us to question: is it better to be remembered, even if the memories are unflattering? Or is it best to fade into obscurity?

SELEDKA

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Paradise Green

August 17-22, 2026

ZOO Playground

August 24-30, 2026

In the name of Russia, Seledka and his new troupe are here to stop the war. His goal? Make sure his soldiers eat sleep bleed Soviet. However, his meeting is hijacked by young Ukrainian women recounting tales from the war. Who's entitled to claim ownership of a country? How different are we from those fighting for their freedom? One-woman show, Seledka, is a political satire written to educate and relate the distant world of Ukraine to audiences who have never had to question what it's like to live with war. We are more similar than we think. Support for this project was provided by the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts.

00:45:00

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall – Stephenson Theatre

August 17-22, 2026

theSpace @ Venue 45

August 24-28, 2026

Five people walk into a room, and only one will make it out alive. 00:45:00 is an experiment that plays out in real time through the lens of a scientist pursuing an answer to the philosophical question: is one person's life more valuable than another's and how can anyone make that decision? This story is about daring those who sit back and watch to do something and exploring what happens when they do.

CLOWN SHOW

Edinburgh International Festival

Kings Theatre

August 27-30, 2026

Geoff Sobelle and his troupe of clowns have set up their 'beautiful big top' in the wreckage of America. The acrobats and the jugglers have long since left, leaving the clowns to run the show. Sobelle returns to the International Festival following his productions, FOOD (2023) and HOME (2018). Part-clown, part-magician, Sobelle creates hilarious and poignant work, whose impact can be 'as disturbing as it is beautiful' (The Scotsman). This time, Sobelle is joined by an army of clowns holding it together as best they can, performing the original score on questionable instruments. Together, they invite you into a crumbling empire to witness the greatest show on earth before it disappears completely. It may be the USA's 250th birthday this year, but Sobelle asks if the American Dream is better described as a deal with the devil.







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