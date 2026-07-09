International Literary Properties Promotes Jeremy Barclay and Yoni Weiss

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International Literary Properties has promoted Jeremy Barclay to Vice President, Film & Television, and Yoni Weiss to Manager, Theatrical Licensing & Development.

Before joining ILP, Jeremy Barclay was a development researcher for BBC Studios Drama, working on Life and Death in The Warehouse which won Best Single Drama at the RTS Awards. Jeremy learned the ropes of the TV and publishing industries as a book scout, working with prominent British indies to find frontlist IP for onscreen adaptation.

Yoni Weiss is a director, writer, producer, and literary manager who bridges artistry and administration to help theatrical ventures thrive. Before joining ILP, Yoni served as Manager of Acquisitions & New Work at Broadway Licensing Global, where he championed enduring legacies and emerging voices across the Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts imprints, collaborating with major brands and artists to develop, license, and elevate new work for the stage.

About International Literary Properties

International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical estates. Its theatrical division is led by CEO Michael Barra and Chairman Thomas B. McGrath. With a team based across New York, London, and Los Angeles, ILP works closely with book authors, playwrights, lyricists and composers, along with their representatives, heirs and estate managers to protect legacies and bring classic works to new international audiences. Since its founding in 2019, ILP has built a diverse portfolio of creators, including Tennessee Williams, Damon Runyon, Somerset Maugham, Langston Hughes, Paddy Chayefsky, Alfred Uhry, Cornell Woolrich, Ann Rule, Georges Simenon, James M. Cain, Joseph Kesselring, and Marsha Norman. ILP partners with leading creatives and media companies to develop new productions and adaptations across theater, television, film, publishing, and consumer products.







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