Impulse Scena Launches International Initiative for New Musical Development

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The musical theatre industry is welcoming a new international initiative with the launch of IMPULSE SCENA, a U.S.-based platform dedicated to developing new musicals through a collaborative model that connects Broadway, Europe, and other strategic theatrical markets.

IMPULSE SCENA has been created with a long-term vision to support musical theatre projects from their earliest stages of development through to their international expansion. Its mission is to foster collaboration among producers and creative teams from different countries, creating a development model that combines Europe's creative strength with the experience and infrastructure of the American theatre industry.

The platform's launch in the United States is led by Brendan Walsh, a New York-based producer and theatre professional who serves as the strategic partner driving the international development of the platform's initial slate of productions. Through IMPULSE SCENA, connections will be established between Broadway producers, international creators, and emerging theatrical markets, encouraging development processes, strategic partnerships, and premieres across multiple territories before potential transfers to Broadway or London's West End.

The first project to be developed under the platform will be CARMEN. A New York Story, a new musical featuring music and book by Spanish composer Iván Macías and lyrics and book by Félix Amador.

The production will celebrate its first international premiere in Brno, Czech Republic, in October 2026. Following this European debut, the musical will continue its development through a series of workshops in New York as part of IMPULSE SCENA's international strategy.

With this first production, IMPULSE SCENA begins a long-term commitment to developing original musicals with a strong artistic identity, an international strategy, and the potential to travel across different markets and territories.







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