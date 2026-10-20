Primary Stages Adds Four Members to Board of Directors

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Dianne Denommee, Greco Song, Stephen Taft, and Florence Zhang will join the Primary Stages Board of Directors. The Board represents a passionate group of theater-lovers committed to advancing Primary Stages' mission "to inspire, support, produce, and share the art of playwriting."

“One of the unique aspects of Primary Stages is the support of and differing perspectives shared by our Board of Directors,” said Mary Borba, Primary Stages Board President. “It is our love of theater and belief in the responsibility of Primary Stages to provide audiences with access to important new playwrights and their works. Our dedicated Board is expanding. We are thrilled to welcome four new members—Dianne Denommee, Greco Song, Stephen Taft, and Florence Zhang—who each bring their unique talents, experiences, and passion for theater to Primary Stages. Their decision to join our Board at this moment is a tremendous vote of confidence in Primary Stages, and a clear sign that our work is resonating well beyond our own walls.”

Current Board Members include Janet Reed Ahearn (Co-Founder), Mary Borba (President & Treasurer), Casey Childs (Founder), Erin Daley (Artistic Director), Jamie deRoy, Douglas Durst, Adam Gwon, Kate Hamill, Lynne Halliday (First Vice President), Jim Kierstead, Elisabeth Lerner, Marla Persky, Theresa Rebeck, Janet B. Rosen, Carol Roaman, Jeremy Smith, Amit Solomon, Ted Snowdon, Sarah Steinberg (Secretary), Mary Susnjara, Arline Vogel (Second Vice President), and RobertWalther.

More about the new members of the Primary Stages Board of Directors can be found below:

Dianne Denommee

is a dynamic leader with expertise in team building, marketing, and innovation, and the Founder and President of both Terraservices and Vulcana LLC. She has a proven ability to develop products and processes, and drive market expansion domestically and internationally, with a focus on sustainability. She is a long-time supporter of the arts and a Broadway/Off-Broadway investor. Diane is also passionate about community support, volunteering for and supporting such community outreach and education organizations as Cranford Family Care, Stars of Tomorrow Project, The Garden Club of Cranford, The Cranford Women's Club, The Papermill Playhouse, and the Babz Foundation.

Greco Song, PhD,

is an investment professional at Deep Track Capital, a life sciences fund, where he invests in biotech companies across therapeutic areas. He previously worked in equity research at Leerink Partners and Jefferies, analyzing publicly traded biotech companies and advising clients on their prospects. Greco holds a PhD in medical engineering and medical physics from the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology, and BS and MS degrees in chemical and biomolecular engineering from Johns Hopkins University. Theater has been part of Greco's life since high school, where roles in plays and musicals helped a young immigrant from Korea find his voice in a new language and a community of his own.

Stephen Taft

After graduating from Washington University in Saint Louis in 1980, Stephen Taft spent much of his twenties doing odd jobs, writing, and giving readings of his poetry in Greenwich Village. He then turned to Wall Street, working at Lehman Brothers, Paine Webber, UBS, and Morgan Stanley first as an advisor, then as a portfolio manager. Now retired, he writes every day and does an economics podcast called “De-Riggable” (on Apple, Spotify, and iHeart Radio). He spent most of his 3-decade career supporting the arts and is looking forward to helping Primary Stages in a deeper way as a board member.

Florence Zhang

Florence Zhang is a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Her practice focuses on private funds and sponsor solutions, where she advises leading sponsors and investors on complex private funds and asset management transactions, including GP stakes, GP seeding, strategic GP-led transactions, and asset management mergers and acquisitions. As part of her GP advisory practice, she provides guidance on structuring complex incentive compensation and equity ownership arrangements for principals of investment management firms. She also has extensive experience advising public companies on corporate governance matters, activism, and takeover defense, as well as assisting financial institutions in M&A financial advisory matters. Prior to her current role, she was a Partner, Investment Funds (GP Advisory), Mergers & Acquisitions at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Associate, General Practice, Mergers & Acquisitions, Financial Services Mergers & Acquisitions at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. JD, Northwestern University.

The Primary Stages 2026/27 season will kick off in November 2026 in 59E59's Theater A with Fantasma by Benjamin Benne (Alma, Manning) and directed by Laurie Woolery (Manahatta), presented by Primary Stages and Lucille Lortel Theatre in association with Jan McAdoo. The season will conclude with Baby Shower Katie by Beth Hyland (Sylvia Sylvia Sylvia) and directed by Jaki Bradley (All Nighter), beginning performances in February 2027 in 59E59's Theater A. Both of these productions will be World Premieres and mark the New York debuts of these talented playwrights.

Beginning this season, Primary Stages is adding a third production to their programming with the launch of the Primary Stages Studio Series, presented in 59E59's Theater B. The Primary Stages Studio Series offers artists a professional space to test their boldest ideas. Here audiences are invited into the living process of making theater, witnessing work evolve across a limited run where no two nights will be the same. Aasif Mandvi: A Work in Progress, written by & starring Aasif Mandvi (“The Daily Show,” “The Brink,” Disgraced), and directed by Kimberly Senior (Bella Bella), will be the inaugural Studio Series project, and will begin performances in January 2027.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 11 Hrs 11 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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