Photo Flash: Jon Batiste, Muhammad Yunus, Ann Ziff, & More Attend 2019 Sing For Hope Gala

On Monday, October 28, Sing for Hope held its 13th annual Sing for Hope Gala, uniting New York's philanthropic and cultural leaders for a magical evening in support of the organization's programs and commitment to bring the arts to under-resourced areas. The event, co-chaired by Ann Ziff, Jon Batiste, and Muhammad Yunus, was held at celebrity chef Danny Meyer's acclaimed Bay Room event space.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Bay Room, which sits perched on the 60th floor of 28 Liberty with sweeping 360-degree views of NYC, served as the perfect backdrop to celebrate Sing for Hope's work to extend the transformative powers of the arts to all people in all corners of the city. The room was outfitted with artist-designed Sing for Hope Pianos, photo representations of Sing for Hope's work in health care centers and 200+ public schools, and custom centerpieces designed by SFH Board Member and renowned event planner David Beahm.

The evening raised crucial support for Sing for Hope's growing work around the world. The organization's programs reach 100,000+ people in schools, 25,000+ in healthcare centers, 350,000+ in refugee camps in Greece, and two million+ New Yorkers and visitors through the annual Sing for Hope Pianos installation.

The evening's many notable performers and speakers—from Nobel Laureates to Sing for Hope youth and multiple Grammy nominees—centered around the urgent and inspiring message that now, more than ever, our world needs the sense of connection and hope that the arts can bring.

"In our daily lives we become so mechanical, so robotic. We forget the inner human being inside us. And music is the one thing which brings that out. I'm so happy that Sing for Hope isn't letting the global world forget the human part."

— Nobel Laureate & SFH Board Member Dr. Muhammad Yunus

"The arts offer the only way that I know to reach across divides."

— 2019 SFH Gala Honoree Francesca Zambello

"The arts have given me my tool for change, my own light to add to the world."

— SFH Youth Artist Patricia Scott, Young at Arts Partnership

See below for images from the memorable evening. If you weren't able to attend the Sing for Hope Gala, it's not too late to donate to spread the hope and connection that the arts bring. Please consider a gift that is meaningful to you. All gifts can be made here online or via check payable to Sing for Hope, 575 8th Avenue, Suite 1812, New York, NY, 10018.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You