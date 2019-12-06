Photo Flash: BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley Speaks on Panel at Women in Media Event

Women in Media held their annual event, which was filled with keynote presentations, panel sessions, breakout workshops and networking opportunities. Bonnie Comley, Founder & CEO of BroadwayHD was the moderator for the Panel: Women-led Disruption: Redefining the Media Space. The panelists included: Michelle Fine-Smith, VP, Global Consumer Partnerships, Variety; Amanda Fraga, VP, Fan Insights, Live Nation; and Lina Cáceres, Digital VP of Artist Development, Commercial & New Business, Latin World Entertainment.

Comley led the discussion on the changing definitions of the terms; media, legacy business, and disruption versus transformation. Comley stated, "BroadwayHD is a digital disruptor in the legacy industry of Broadway because we have created a new global platform for distribution. We have taken Broadway shows outside of the four walls of the theater, aggregated them into one destination and made them accessible on the Internet at www.BroadwayHD.com . " Fine-Smith explained, "Variety is 115 years old business that started as a news magazine for theater and vaudeville but has pivoted to cover all forms of entertainment and distributes on different platforms, offering various audiences content across print, digital, social and live media." Fraga of Live Nation said, "Learning how fans discover, plan, live and relive the journey; all create insight-driven areas of opportunities for brands to play a part along the way." Lina Cáceres said, "Today everything is multiplatform, multi-device, multi-service. LatinWE's main core is talent management, and today, everything is consumer centric. We take advantage of our talents' personal brands and build engaged, interactive communities instead of just passive audiences."





The panelists agreed that leveraging technology has played a large part in their personal success and of their companies' success. They encouraged finding female mentors to help move them forward and finding mentees to pay it back. The Women in Media event was a day for empowering women within the Media Industry. All keynote speakers and leading executives provided insight into how they have earned their success, the challenges they face and the innovative process & strategies they implement. The speakers shared their incredible personal stories and 250+ attendees walked away inspired with actionable tactics and strategies that they can implement into their own working lives.

To learn more see: https://www.worldforumdisrupt.com/







