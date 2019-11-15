Photo Coverage: Inside the Third Annual SDCF Awards

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation affiliated with Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, presented the third annual SDCF Awards including the Gordon Davidson Award, Zelda Fichandler Award, Joe A. Callaway Awards, and Breakout Award. The event took place on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Anne Bogart hosted the ceremony.

The 2019 Gordon Davidson Award was presented to Lisa Peterson by Mara Isaacs. The Davidson Award is bestowed by SDCF to recognize a director or choreographer for lifetime achievement and distinguished service in regional theatre. The award is named for Gordon Davidson, the founding artistic director of the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

The 2019 Zelda Fichandler Award was presented to Marcela Lorca, Artistic Director of Ten Thousand Things Theater Company in St. Paul, Minnesota by director/playwright Emily Mann. The Fichandler Award recognizes directors and choreographers who have demonstrated great accomplishment to-date and potential for the future with singular creativity and deep investment in a particular community or region.

The 2019 Joe A. Callaway Awards were awarded to Kenny Leon for excellence in directing for Much Ado About Nothing (The Public Theater) and Rick and Jeff Kuperman for excellence in choreography for Alice By Heart (MCC). Jamil Jude, Artistic Director of Kenny Leon's True Color Theatre presented to Kenny Leon, and director Erica Schmidt presented to Rick and Jeff Kuperman. The Callaway Awards are peer-given awards recognizing excellence in the arts of stage direction and choreography in a given New York City Off-Broadway season.

The 2019 Breakout Award winner was director Taibi Magar with director Saheem Ali presenting. The Breakout Award, now in its fourth year, is given by the SDCF Board of Trustees to an SDC Member for a production or selection of work that signals a shift in a career and the beginning of critical recognition - a "rising star" moment in the Off-Broadway community.

The evening included a performance from Kenny Leon's production of Much Ado About Nothing featuring cast members Denzel Fields and Taylor Harris.

Others in attendance included: Kamilah Forbes, Producing Artistic Director of the Apollo Theater; Jeffrey Horowitz, Founding Artistic Director of Theatre for a New Audience; choreographer Camille A. Brown; designer Rachel Hauck; director Lisa Portes; MCC Artistic Directors Bernie Telsey, Robert LuPone, and Will Cantler; designer Beowulf Borrit; director Leah C. Gardiner; director Wendy C. Goldberg; Blake Robison, Artistic Director of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park; Rick Dildine, Artistic Director of Alabama Shakespeare Festival; and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

