Perseverance Theatre and EnActe Arts Partner To Bring Romantic Comedy To The Stage With A NICE INDIAN BOY

A Nice Indian Boy will perform on the Perseverance Theatre Mainstage in Juneau December 1st through December 17th, 2023.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Perseverance Theatre, Alaska's premiere regional theatre, presents a fresh romantic comedy with A Nice Indian Boy by Madhuri Shekar, in collaboration with EnActe Arts, Inc. Directed by Vinita Sud Belani, A Nice Indian Boy will perform on the Perseverance Theatre Mainstage in Juneau December 1st through December 17th, 2023.

First produced by East West Players in 2014, A Nice Indian Boy follows the Gavaskar family, an Indian American Family in Silicon Valley. A chance encounter brings Naveen Gavaskar face-to-face with the man of his dreams: Keshav, a Bollywood-loving, Marathi-speaking Hindu, ready to fall in love. As the two hit it off, Naveen recognizes he's met someone that would check almost all of his parents' boxes, except one - Keshav is White, raised by Indian foster parents who adopted him. This hilarious and touching intercultural rom-com, inspired by India's longest running Bollywood romance film, explores the complexities of family, tradition, and identity.

Tristan Cameron leads the cast as Naveen Gavaskar, and is joined by Jack Scholz (Laurie, Little Women) in the role of Keshav, Naveen's unexpected love interest. Rounding out the cast is Dilip Ratnam as Archit Gavaskar, Sukanya Sarkar as Megha Gavaskar, and Aditi Sanghavi as Arundhathi Rao. Directed by Vinita Sud Belani, A Nice Indian Boy will feature Bollywood choreography by Nimmy Philips, costume design by Kyle Antone, scenic design by Tekla Monson (Little Women), original music compositions by Siddhartha Chattopadhyay, and lighting design by Akvinder Kaur.

A Nice Indian Boy is produced in collaboration with EnActe Arts, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization co-located in Silicon Valley, California, and Houston, Texas. EnActe has a two-fold mission - to embrace Eastern and Western traditions of storytelling by developing and presenting thought provoking global stories using local talent, and to act as an inclusive platform for developing diverse talent in the performance arts.

"I am in awe of Perseverance's commitment to diversity and inclusion and grateful to Leslie Ishii, Artistic Director of Perseverance for choosing us in her commitment to cultural authenticity" says Belani, director of A Nice Indian Boy and Artistic Director of EnActe. "Tlingit Aaní audiences are in for a very real look at Indian food, dress, culture and values"

A Nice Indian Boy performs in Juneau on the Perseverance Theatre Mainstage from December 1st, 2023 through December 17th, 2023. There will be a special Pay-As-You-Will preview on Wednesday, November 29th. A Nice Indian Boy will be available to watch On-Demand online December 18th, 2023 through January 15th, 2024. Tickets are now on sale online at PTALASKA.ORG/A-NICE-INDIAN-BOY





