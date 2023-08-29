Oscar Nominee Eric Roberts to Lead Industry Reading of LOVE GOUMBAS STYLE By Vincent Gogliormella

The cast also features Amanda Bruton (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Dominic Scaglione, Jr. (Jersey Boys), Rico Simonini (“Frank and Ava,” “Dear Eleanor”), and more.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (“Runaway Train” and “The Pope of Greenwich Village”) will lead an industry reading of Vincent Gogliormella’s (the Off-Broadway hit Six Goumbas and a Wannabe) newest play Love Goumbas Style on Wednesday, September 27 in midtown Manhattan. 

Joining Roberts will be Amanda Bruton (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Dominic Scaglione, Jr. (Jersey Boys), Rico Simonini (“Frank and Ava,” “Dear Eleanor”), Johnny Tammaro (The Wanderer), and Joli Tribuzio (A Room of My Own) with additional casting still to be announced. 

Love Goumbas Style is directed by Charles Messina (The Wanderer) with casting by Michael Cassara, CSA. Jill Menza is the Executive Producer. The reading will be held in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, September 27 with availability extremely limited. 

Just as Almost, Maine explores life with small town charm, Vincent Gogliormella’s hilarious comedy vignettes in Love Goumbas Style highlight the big hearted and loud voiced ways of an Italian family. Witness Donna and Jimmy as they strive to reignite a waning flame; join Mikey and Susan on their whirlwind wedding detour; chuckle at Lenny and Claudine, a most unexpected duo, as they discover passion in the quirkiest corners; and feel with Wendy, torn between choices and chances. This uproarious rollercoaster culminates at a New Year’s Eve bash in a mobster’s lavish NYC townhouse. Where will love land? Or will it? Come find out!

Vincent Gogliormella’s first play Six Goumbas and a Wannabe got its start at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) playwright series at HBO. The long running comedy ran Off-Broadway for nine and a half months in 2001 with the New York Times lauding “take a little ‘Godfather,’ mix with a soupcon of ‘Sopranos,’ add a mug of ‘The Three Stooges,’ and a few drops of ‘Diner,’ and the result will resemble the agreeable new comedy. Vincent’s second play Whatta Ya Nuts! was part of the 2012 Midtown International Theatre Festival and was nominated for five awards, winning the coveted Producer’s Award. Mr. Gogliormella credits his love for theatre, television, and film to his uncle, legendary character actor, Vincent Gardenia





