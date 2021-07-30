Open Arts Announces Free Music & Arts Programming







Get an all-access FREE pass to over 100+ live, interactive performances each month by the brightest stars of Broadway, opera, and the world's leading stages through Open Arts. Connect directly with artists and audience members through a wide range of daily programming, including music, dance, visual arts and children's programs.

See something you want to attend? Add it to your calendar and head to

SingForHope.org/OpenArts to tune in.

Open Arts is a program of the nonprofit Sing for Hope and an extension of our mission of "arts for all." Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official CulturalPartner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions arts for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in schools, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide.

All performances are free of charge - and 100% of donations received go directly to supporting artists while most our stages are dark.

Get started at Singforhope.org/openarts.