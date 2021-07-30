Open Arts Announces Free Music & Arts Programming
All performances are free of charge — and 100% of donations received go directly to supporting artists while most our stages are dark.
Get an all-access FREE pass to over 100+ live, interactive performances each month by the brightest stars of Broadway, opera, and the world's leading stages through Open Arts. Connect directly with artists and audience members through a wide range of daily programming, including music, dance, visual arts and children's programs.
See something you want to attend? Add it to your calendar and head to
SingForHope.org/OpenArts to tune in.
All performances are free of charge - and 100% of donations received go directly to supporting artists while most our stages are dark.
Get started at Singforhope.org/openarts.