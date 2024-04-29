N'yomi Stewart Named as Directing Fellow for CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Theatre Coalition has revealed its support for N'yomi Stewart as the directing fellow on CATS: "The Jellicle Ball," a reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s epic dance musical.

BTC is committed to fostering opportunities for Black theatre professionals, and Stewart's selection underscores this dedication. Stewart's exceptional talent and visionary approach to teaching shine in NYC’s ballroom scene and embody the ethos of artistic excellence that BTC stands for.

"We are proud to support N'yomi as she takes on the role of assistant director for CATS: The Jellicle Ball," says BTC Co-founders T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams. "This collaboration with PAC NYC exemplifies our commitment to inclusivity and providing real career pathways for Black creatives in the theatre."

“We are so honored to be able to have worked with BTC to help us bring N’yomi into the process,” says co-directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch. “Her point of view, passion and eagerness to learn is so exciting for us to intersect with on this unique show experience.”

N 'yomi Stewart, aka Omi

(she/her), is making her off-Broadway directorial debut as an assistant director for CATS: “The Jellicle Ball.” She is the first trans actress to graduate from North Carolina School of the Arts with a B.F.A. in Acting, and has appeared in productions of Richard III and A Raisin in the Sun for The Public Theater in NYC. Omi is a GALLIM Moving Artist Resident and New York Theatre Workshop Artist in Residence focusing on creating stories centering her black trans experience. She is a sister to her community through dance and community organizing while also being active on the floor in the Iconic House of Balenciaga. Omi teaches internationally as well as at institutions like Columbia University and The Public Theater, fostering embraced femininity and bringing vogue performance to those who feel called to its language.

Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world. Staged as a spectacularly immersive competition byZhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicken & Biscuits) and PAC NYC Artistic Director Bill Rauch (All the Way), with all new Ballroom and club beats, runway ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover that moves the action from junkyard to runway.

The creative team also includes Choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Qween Jean (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Brittany Bland (Projection Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair/Wig Design), William Waldrop (Music Supervision and Music Direction), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Trevor Holder (Beats Arrangement), Capital Kaos (Ballroom Consultant), Josephine Kearns (Dramaturg & Gender Consultant), X Casting/ Victor VazquezCSA, and Sujotta R. Pace CSA (Casting). Cooper Howell and N’yomi Stewart are Assistant Directors.

Visit pacnyc.org for a full performance schedule.

