SINE Digital Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Funding from No Guarantees Productions; Expands United States Presence

SINE Digital, the UK-based independent performance marketing agency, has announced it has raised $2.5 million in Seed funding. The investment comes from No Guarantees Productions, the Tony Award-winning, theatrical production company. The funding will accelerate SINE Digital's U.S. growth and the development of new tools and technologies that deliver exceptional returns and keep clients ahead of changing regulatory and audience trends.

Since its founding in 2017, SINE Digital has become known for its transformative approach to performance marketing for live entertainment and sports clients. The agency combines the experience of former musicians and performers with the expertise of data scientists and creates in-house technologies that unlock new audiences and convert customers into repeat buyers.

The success has contributed to double-digit, year-on-year growth and clients including ATG Productions, Aston Martin F1, Percival Menswear, Bridge Theatre, Center Theater Group, Michael Harrison Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Tottenham Hotspur, The Royal Opera House, Yamaha Motors and Broadway and West End productions including Wicked, Back to the Future, Starlight Express, Guys & Dolls, Mamma Mia! The Party, Punchdrunk, 2:22 A Ghost Story, Operation Mincemeat, An Enemy of the People and Merrily We Roll Along.

With this funding, SINE Digital is investing in two key areas of growth:

U.S. Expansion: Development of SINE Digital's U.S. presence and expansion of its client roster to capitalize on growing interest from Broadway and the U.S. live entertainment and sports industries.

Tech Development: Including the evolution of creative insights, and new products such as media mix modeling, and marketing strategy toolkits.

Alongside the Seed funding, SINE Digital has also announced the appointment of two senior executives to SINE Digital's New York office to lead the agency's U.S. growth. Scott Lupi joins as Executive Director and Beth Watson as Executive Vice-President.

Scott Lupi is a digital marketing leader with award-winning experience in customer acquisition for theater and live entertainment clients. Prior to SINE Digital, he was Chief Operating Officer at digital marketing agency, Super Awesome Friends; Head of Marketing for Daryl Roth Theatrical; and Line Producer for Music Theater International, Simon & Schuster, and Disney Theatrical Group.

Beth Watson joins SINE Digital with almost twenty years of experience in marketing, advertising, and talent management. This includes TourDForce Productions, the management team for the Tony and Emmy-nominated multi-platinum recording star Josh Groban, and producers on the current Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. Prior to this, Beth was Vice President / Account Director at the full-service creative agency SpotCo.

James Dale, CEO of SINE Digital commented, "This is a fantastic milestone for SINE Digital that will accelerate our expansion in the US and globally. Since we launched, we've shown those in live entertainment and sport how data science can unlock new audiences, eliminate marketing spend 'wastage' and deliver exceptional returns. No Guarantees Productions is at the forefront of innovation in the theater industry and saw our potential, providing support and direct investment to expand our team and in-house tech capability. We're delighted to welcome Scott Lupi and Beth Watson who bring a wealth of experience and share our passion for using performance marketing to transform the audience reach of live entertainment brands. We can't wait for the next stage of our growth."

Megan O'Keefe, Executive Vice President at No Guarantees Productions commented, "SINE Digital has developed a stellar reputation for its innovative and data-first marketing approach across theater and live entertainment, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help Broadway expand its digital presence, which our recent research shows is deeply needed. Broadway continues to be over-reliant on traditional marketing channels, but new audiences are increasingly focused on digital, particularly post-shutdown, and our marketing must be as well. No Guarantees Productions is proud to invest in SINE Digital to help them bring their pioneering approach to the U.S., to help Broadway cultivate new audiences, and ensure the industry has a strong future."

Scott Lupi, Executive Director, SINE Digital said, "I am thrilled to be joining the SINE Digital team at this milestone moment. The agency is redefining audience engagement for live entertainment and sport. Sitting at the crossroads of art and technology, SINE Digital creates transformative digital strategies where marketing is elevated by data-driven insights. I look forward to helping brands reach new demographics, make marketing spend more efficient and translate ticket buyers into loyal fans."

Beth Watson, Executive Vice-President, SINE Digital said, "This is an incredible opportunity to be part of leading SINE Digital's Broadway and US expansion, building on the unmatched results already being achieved by the agency for its clients. I am really looking forward to being part of a team applying a new blueprint for how data science can transform audience reach for clients."

