Nikki M. James, Joel Perez & Krysta Rodriguez to Star in Reading of AGAINST WOMEN & MUSIC!







Rhinebeck Writers Retreat is presenting a reading of the new musical AGAINST WOMEN & MUSIC!, book and lyrics by Kate Douglas and music and lyrics by Lucille Lortel-winner Grace McLean. The reading is directed by Jaki Bradley, with music direction by Kris Kukul. AGAINST WOMEN & MUSIC! was selected for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Triple R program, giving the writers two readings and a residency to do extensive development of their musical in a compressed time frame. They had a cold table read, followed by a residency in Rhinebeck to revise the script and score, culminating in a final reading for an invited industry audience on October 13. The cast includes Tony-winner Nikki M. James (THE BOOK OF MORMON), Joel Perez (FUN HOME), Krysta Rodriguez (THE ADDAMS FAMILY), Erik Lochtefeld (SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS), Mia Pak (IN THE GREEN), and Natalie Walker (TV's SEARCH PARTY).

Founding Executive Director Kathy Evans said, "We supported this musical last summer with a virtual residency, and it is exciting to bring together so many talented artists so that Grace and Kate can see their work live for the first time ever."

Triple R is made possible with Lead Support from Alex Robertson, by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat provides a sanctuary for writers to develop their musicals in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Rhinebeck musicals have been seen at The Public Theater, Barrington Stage, Playwrights Horizons, The Old Globe, and Paper Mill Playhouse. All costs are covered by contributions, including from The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund and The Noël Coward Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong, Rick Farrar and Jeff Zadroga, Liz and Bill Mills, Steve and Paula Reynolds, and Alex Robertson.

AGAINST WOMEN & MUSIC! synopsis:

Against Women & Music! is an absurdist-horror Victorian chamber musical. Celine is a widow emerging from a year of mourning and grappling with her daughter Geneva's melancholia diagnosis. As Geneva begins taking piano lessons on doctor's orders to "finesse her emotional intelligence," Celine discovers a sinister presence has possessed her daughter.

For more information visit: www.rhinebeckwriters.org