New Production Company, Exequtive Entertainment, LLC, Debuts Project Lineup.







Newly founded, Exequtive Entertainment, LLC has launched an array of projects last week in hopes to slowly, but powerfully, rebuild the performing arts industry. A producer of theatre, television, film, music, and more, Exequtive Entertainment strives to produce evocative, energized, and effervescent work. Exequtive Entertainment believes in a rigorous process, frequent presentations, and consistent, polished products of the highest quality.

Exequtive Entertainment believes in an open process: inviting patrons, audiences, donors, and artists of all kind into the developmental process. In a time where access to work is unpredictable, Exequtive Entertainment strives to bring work to those who love and support it.

Some of these projects include:

Trust the Process:

Based on the experiences of young emerging artists navigating the beginnings of their careers, "Trust the Process" is a musical mockumentary sitcom that will expose the reality of interning in the non-profit arts in the hopes to build a better, more equitable American Theatre. "Trust the Process" will expose how interns are exploited, underpaid, overworked, and undervalued in the theatre industry.

Lady Death

Lady Death is a new musical that tells the true chronicles of the most illustrious and successful female sniper, Lyudmila Pavlichenko. While fighting in World War II, Lyudmila became one of Russia's biggest weapons as she acquired 309 confirmed kills, a record for the war.

The Red String Theory

Based on the Red String of Fate, the Red String Theory explores the concept of what connects two individuals to each other. How are we attached to one another? By choice or by fate? This project brings together composers, choreographers, dancers, directors and filmmakers to create a one-of-a-kind dance film series.

Founder of Exequtive Entertainment, LLC is Quentin Madia. Quentin a producer, director, creator, and interdisciplinary theatre artist. Quentin serves as Executive Director/Co-Founder of The Dare Tactic; Business and Finance Associate, and Associate Production Manager at Dixon Place; Co-Founder of EmergiNY; the Artistic Director of New Jersey Repertory Theatre; and formerly served as Development Associate at The Drama League.

Quentin's work has been seen at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Clark Studio Black Box at Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, Walker Space, Dixon Place, Wild Project, WOW Café Theatre, Shapeshifter Lab, Theatre Row, HERE Arts Center, The Duo, The Exploriment Festival (Bangkok, Thailand), Poetic License Festival, St. Paul's Theatre, Pace University, and throughout New Jersey including McCarter Theatre, Stevens Institute, Porchlight Productions, Villagers Theatre, and South Brunswick School District. Quentin frequently works with Concrete Temple Theatre, Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company, Girl Be Heard, and more.

To support Exequtive Entertainment, LLC, donate HERE. To stay up to date and informed on all Exequtive Entertainment projects, connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Patreon. https://www.exequtiveentertainmentllc.com/.