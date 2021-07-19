National New Play Network Welcomes New Staff & Board Members







National New Play Network, the country's alliance of professional theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, begins our new fiscal year with new staff, new roles, new Board Members, and gratitude for the work of past team members who have brought us to this moment.

On June 30th, veteran Programs Director Jordana Fraider (she/her) left her position with the Network. She will stay connected to NNPN as both an Affiliated Artist (as an alum of our Producer in Residence program) and an Ambassador. Over her more than six years as Programs Director, Jordana was responsible for transforming NNPN's program adjudication and evaluation processes. She was also an essential player for two strategic planning processes and integral to NNPN's shift to becoming an actively anti-racist organization. We are grateful for her many contributions to the organization. Read some additional thoughts from Jordana about her time at NNPN and her hopes for the future of our industry here

Fortunately, Jordana was able to spend significant time before her departure onboarding our new Programs Director, Anne G. Morgan (she/her) who joins us after an already-prestigious career with organizations like the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and American Shakespeare Center in addition to her work as a dramaturg and leader at Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA).

Outgoing Programs Director Jordana Fraider and newly installed Programs Director Anne G. Morgan Lynde Rosario (she/her), Dramaturg and Literary Manager for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company, a leader within LMDA, and former NNPN Board Member, joins the team in the newly-created position of Impact Assessment Director.

"The Impact Assessment Director is first a Human to respond thoughtfully, with empathy and conviction, to support NNPN and its constituencies as we engage in anti-racist practices as an organization," said Rosario. "In this role, I will build systems for both individuals and groups to share knowledge, resources, and artistic pursuits to move forward measures of accountability for the field at large."

New titles took effect July 1 for Administrative Manager Rose Figueroa (she/her, pictured left) and Communications Manager Monica Montoya (she/her). The expansion of their responsibilities reflects their personal leadership within the Network as well as the growing organization's need for increased staff capacity.

NNPN staff members on a recent retreat at Core Member Curious Theatre Company in Denver, CO.

Following the Nominating Committee's recommendation, the Core Membership of NNPN voted unanimously to welcome Clare Drobot and Leslie Ishii to the Board of Directors at their semi-annual meeting in May 2021. Leslie and Clare bring a wealth of experience, passion, and knowledge to the Board, and we are grateful to both of them for serving the Network in this new capacity.

Simultaneously, NNPN offers our profound gratitude to Raymond Bobgan (he/they) whose Board service ended June 30. In addition to serving as Board President, Raymond was co-chair of the Strategic Planning Committee whose work resulted in the creation of a new governance structure for NNPN and refocused our work through an anti-racist lens.