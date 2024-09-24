National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals 2024 Fall Conference & Festival Supplemental Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the Conference Agenda for the Fall Conference titled “Reboot and Regroup,” which takes place on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College in NYC (524 West 59th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues).

One of the most important musical theatre networking events of the year, the NAMT Fall Conference, “Reboot & Regroup,” explores the most pressing issues around new work production and development, as well as the state of the industry more broadly. Just as importantly, it provides a community for leaders of theatres from all over the country and the world to share best practices, brainstorm and support one another.

"At this time of great change in our industry, it’s vital for our members to come together and share what is and isn’t working, and how we can continue to innovate and support this beloved art form," states Betsy King Militello. "In good and not-so-good times, members of the NAMT community inspire and support one another, sharing best practices and advice, and collaborating to ensure that musical theatre remains a vibrant, relevant and evolving art form for future generations."

The 2024 Fall Conference will feature sessions including: “Regroup & Reframe,” a chance for all attendees to share their personal views of the state of the field; “Models of Producing,” where members will share nuts and bolts of how they make theatre and collaborate with their communities; “Opening the Gates,” a look at how to balance the desire to open our doors to new work and new voices with the realities of budget and bandwidth; “Risk…and Reward?” exploring the relative nature of risk in programming and how to bring today’s audiences along for the ride; alongside many more sessions. Conference attendees will also get a sneak peek of the 36th Annual Festival of New Musicals at a special Meet-the-Writers panel and have many opportunities for networking and real connection over breakfasts & lunches as well as a member-favorite cocktail party at Broadway mainstay Glass House Tavern. Most Conference sessions will also be livestreamed for members who are unable to join us in person.

The 2024 Fall Conference is open to NAMT members and sponsors only and is available in-person and in-part online. For more about the benefits of membership, all of NAMT’s programs and services, and how to join NAMT as a theatrical producer or producing/presenting organization, visit namt.org/member.

Speakers and panelists currently confirmed for the 2024 Fall Conference include: Elissa Adams, Theater Latté Da (MN); Marsha S. Brooks, Brooks & Distler (NY); Jenny Case, Diversionary Theatre (CA); Katie Chambers, Aurora Theatre (GA); Kwofe Coleman, The Muny (MO); Snehal Desai, Center Theatre Group (CA); Taneisha Duggan, Octopus Theatricals (NY); Michael Detroit, Playhouse on the Square (TN); Sharon Fallon, Sharon Fallon Productions (NY); Hillary Hart, Theatre Under The Stars (TX); Branden Huldeen, Barrington Stage Company (MA); Adam Immerwahr, Village Theatre (WA); Katie Pelkey, Aurora Theatre (GA); Donya K Washington, McCarter Theatre Center (NJ). More panelists and a keynote speaker will be announced soon.

More details about the Fall Conference, including a current list of attendees, is available at namt.org/conference.

NAMT’s 36th Annual Festival of New Musicals follows the Fall Conference on October 24 & 25 at New World Stages in New York City. Free General/Standby Registration for industry members is now open at www.namt.org/festival.

