National Alliance For Musical Theatre Honored With Mayoral Proclamation







The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) has been presented with a Proclamation from New York City Mayor Eric Adams declaring October 23rd through October 28th, 2023, as “NAMT Week” in NYC. Presented in conjunction with NAMT's 2023 Fall Conference and 35th Annual Festival of New Musicals, the Proclamation was presented by Laurie Cumbo, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs. This Proclamation comes as NAMT celebrates 35 years of the Annual Festivals of New Musicals and honors the indelible mark NAMT has left on the musical theatre ecosystem in New York City and across the country.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, founded in 1985, is a not-for-profit organization serving the musical theatre community. Its mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Their 220+ members, located throughout 33 states and eight countries abroad, are some of the leading producers of musical theatre in the world and include theatres, presenting organizations, higher education programs and individual producers. Among the 284 musicals launched by NAMT's Annual Festival of New Musicals are Lizard Boy, Interstate, Lempicka, Darling Grenadine, Gun & Powder, Benny & Joon, Come From Away, The Drowsy Chaperone, HONK!, It Shoulda Been You, Ordinary Days, Striking 12 and Thoroughly Modern Millie, among many others, representing 525 writers.

More information about NAMT's 2023 Fall Conference and 35th Annual Festival of New Musicals can be found at namt.org.

