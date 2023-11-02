National Alliance For Musical Theatre Honored With Mayoral Proclamation

October 23rd through October 28th, 2023 is declared NAMT Week in New York City.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/22/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/22/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23
WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024 Photo 3 WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024
Unions of Broadway: 32BJ SEIU Photo 4 Unions of Broadway: 32BJ SEIU

National Alliance For Musical Theatre Honored With Mayoral Proclamation


National Alliance For Musical Theatre Honored With Mayoral Proclamation

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) has been presented with a Proclamation from New York City Mayor Eric Adams declaring October 23rd through October 28th, 2023, as “NAMT Week” in NYC. Presented in conjunction with NAMT's 2023 Fall Conference and 35th Annual Festival of New Musicals, the Proclamation was presented by Laurie Cumbo, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs. This Proclamation comes as NAMT celebrates 35 years of the Annual Festivals of New Musicals and honors the indelible mark NAMT has left on the musical theatre ecosystem in New York City and across the country.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, founded in 1985, is a not-for-profit organization serving the musical theatre community. Its mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Their 220+ members, located throughout 33 states and eight countries abroad, are some of the leading producers of musical theatre in the world and include theatres, presenting organizations, higher education programs and individual producers. Among the 284 musicals launched by NAMT's Annual Festival of New Musicals are Lizard Boy, Interstate, Lempicka, Darling Grenadine, Gun & Powder, Benny & Joon, Come From Away, The Drowsy Chaperone, HONK!, It Shoulda Been You, Ordinary Days, Striking 12 and Thoroughly Modern Millie, among many others, representing 525 writers.

More information about NAMT's 2023 Fall Conference and 35th Annual Festival of New Musicals can be found at namt.org.

NAMT's Fall Events are made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors. Presenting Sponsor: Concord Theatricals; Platinum Sponsor: Theatrical Rights Worldwide; Producing Sponsors: Broadway Licensing, National Foundation for Musical Theatre, Pearl Studios and PRG Arts; Gold Sponsors: The 5th Avenue Theatre, Barbara Whitman Productions, Break-Away Tours, Disney Theatrical Group, Goodspeed Musicals, The Hollywood Pantages, The Muny, Music Theatre International, Ogunquit   Playhouse,   Theatre   Under   the   Stars   and   Universal   Theatrical   Group;   Silver Sponsors: Paper Mill Playhouse, Spektrix and TRG Arts; Partners: Junkyard Dog Productions and McCoy Rigby Entertainment; Gold Exhibitors: Cinevative, Clarkson Davis Arts and Vatic; and Exhibitors: 321 Theatrical Management and Live Design Group.

NAMT thanks the following foundations, government agencies and organizations for their ongoing support of our programs: The Alhadeff Family Charitable Fund, The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York Access Micro-Grant/New York Creative Spaces Grant, ASCAP Foundation Irving Caesar Fund, BMI Foundation, The Capdevilla/Gillespie Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, The Hollywood Pantages, Lucille Lortel Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, The Rodgers and Hammerstein Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Ted Snowdon Foundation and Anonymous donors.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
New Musical ONWARD & UPWARD Will Receive Developmental Lab Readings This Month Photo
New Musical ONWARD & UPWARD Will Receive Developmental Lab Readings This Month

Amas Musical Theatre and the Amas Musical Theatre Lab, will present developmental lab readings of Onward & Upward, a new musical based on the play “Up (The Man in the Flying Chair)”, with music by Charlie Romano, lyrics by Will Wegner, book by Will Wegner and Charlie Romano at Ripley-Grier Studios.

2
Playwrights Frank Chin and Migdalia Cruz Honored With 2023 Legacy Playwright Awards Photo
Playwrights Frank Chin and Migdalia Cruz Honored With 2023 Legacy Playwright Awards

Esteemed American playwrights Frank Chin and Migdalia Cruz have been announced as the 2023 recipients of the Legacy Playwright Awards. 

3
ATCA Concludes First Year of Helbing Program Photo
ATCA Concludes First Year of Helbing Program

The first year of the Helbing Mentorship program from the American Theatre Critics Association (ATCA) and Foundation ATCA concluded August 31, 2023.

4
Industry Pro Newsletter: SAG-AFTRA Close to a Deal Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: SAG-AFTRA Close to a Deal

Some of our more significant stories this week come from across the pond: the first being that a new survey indicates that the vast majority of women working in theatre don’t feel like they are seeing an increase in opportunities. While the data comes from the UK, I think we would find a lot of anecdotal agreement in the US industry as well.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You