Matilda Lawler & More to Star in THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH Industry Reading







Madison Wells Live will present a private industry reading of The Thing About Jellyfish, a new play by Keith Bunin based on the best-selling novel by Ali Benjamin, on Friday, October 6, 2023 in New York City. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, the reading will feature Matilda Lawler, star of HBO Max’s “Station 11” (Suzy), Mia Williamson (Franny), Lexi Perkel (Aubrey), Antonio Watson (Justin), April Matthis (Adult 1), Mateo Castel (Dylan), Zak Orth (Dan), Stephanie Janssen (Meg), and Robert Stanton (Jamie Seymour).

Suzy Swanson's world is shattered when she learns of her best friend's drowning, just days before starting seventh grade. Convinced that the true cause of the tragedy must have been a rare jellyfish sting, she vows to solve the mystery of what really happened, no matter the costs. Retreating into a silent world of imagination, she carefully crafts a plan to prove her theory – even if it means traveling the globe. The Thing About Jellyfish follows Suzy's achingly heartfelt journey as she explores grief, growth, and the astonishing wonder of the universe.

The Thing About Jellyfish marked Ali Benjamin’s fiction debut and was published by Little, Brown Books in 2015. It was named one of the “Best Books of 2015” by School Library Journal and was a 2015 National Book Award finalist.

Madison Wells also holds the exclusive film rights to The Thing About Jellyfish.

ABOUT MADISON WELLS LIVE

Madison Wells Live is the live entertainment arm of Madison Wells, Gigi Pritzker’s award-winning, independent production company with a strong bias towards stories for, by, and about badass women and people who push boundaries. Led by Executive Producer Jamie Forshaw, Madison Wells Live focuses on producing purpose-driven projects through collaboration with partners who are aligned in the belief that great storytelling can provoke, inspire, and move audiences around the world. Broadway credits include Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Shucked, Company (Tony Award for Best Musical), The Old Man and The Pool, Pass Over, Hadestown (Tony Award for Best Musical), The Inheritance (Tony Award for Best Play), Million Dollar Quartet. West End: The Ocean at the End of the Lane. Off-Broadway: Seven Deadly Sins. Regional: The Avett Brothers’ Swept Away. For more information, visit www.madisonwellsmedia.com.

Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita





