Manhattan Theatre Club Welcomes New Board Members







Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the addition of seven new members to the company's Board of Directors, reflecting MTC's continuing efforts to broaden and diversify its board.

These new members were elected to the MTC Board during the last twelve months: Mary Baccash, Vice President, Investment Banking, Goldman Sachs; Howard B. Fife, Principal, Westport Capital Partners; Clyde B. Jones III, Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement, The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Gwendolyn Y. Ricks-Spencer, Associate Director, Global Executive Positioning, EY; Joel von Ranson, Partner, Spencer Stuart; Richard Wesley, playwright; and Felicia Williams, Senior Vice President, Macy's Inc.

Board of Directors Chairman David C. Hodgson said, "On behalf of our entire board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Joel, Gwen, Felicia, Mary, Clyde, Howard and Richard to the MTC family. We are especially grateful that they have agreed to join the board during this past year of challenge and change. Together, they bring a love for the theatre, as well as a broad range of skills and experience from the corporate, nonprofit, philanthropic, and artistic spheres. We look forward to benefiting from their unique perspectives and to working together in support of MTC's mission."