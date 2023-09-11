League of Live Stream Theater Reveals Exciting Plans for 2023/24 Season and Introduces A Revenue Generating Grant Program







The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST) promises a diverse array of theatrical experiences that will captivate audiences nationwide in its 2023/24 season.

As pioneers in the world of live theatrical streaming, LOLST has previously brought remarkable productions like "Between Riverside and Crazy," "The Children," "The Puzzle," "Endgame," and "Miscast 23" into the digital spotlight.

In a bold move to further bolster the nonprofit theater community, LOLST introduces a groundbreaking grant program that advances the FULL cost of streaming while guaranteeing theaters earn revenue from the first streaming ticket sold.

The full season will be promoted collectively among LOLST member theaters, driving new audiences and new revenue to these nonprofit theaters. For past productions, 70% of streaming ticket buyers lived at least 50 miles from where the show took place.

"Our grant program is designed to alleviate the financial risk associated with live streaming, enabling more theaters to share their productions on a global scale, attract new audiences, and generate additional revenue" said Oren Michels, Co-Founder of LOLST.

Key highlights of the LOLST grant program include:

NO EXPENSES: LOLST will advance the FULL cost of streaming expenses, including union, creative, technical, and streaming costs.

GUARANTEED REVENUE: Participating theaters will start earning on the first tickets sold.

MARKETING SUPPORT: Theaters will benefit from the promotion of the FULL season to the shared audience of all LOLST member theaters.

This initiative invites theaters to apply to have one of their productions live-streamed during the upcoming October 2023 thru May 2024 Season. Ten (10) theaters will be selected for the 2023/24 grant program and priority will be given to LORT theaters, due to their union streaming agreements. The first round of submissions are due by September 30, 2023.

For more information about the League of Live Stream Theater and the 23/24 grant program, please visit LOLST.org.

The League of Live Stream Theater, a nonprofit founded in 2022, provides the production, technical, financial, and marketing solutions to bring nonprofit theater to a global audience, via live stream. Founders Jim Augustine and Oren Michels, veterans in the theater and technology industries, have a vision to make Broadway and regional theater more accessible than ever before, driving new audiences to new works, increasing awareness for world-class stages and artists, and helping these nonprofit institutions to thrive for another generation. Founding support for The League of Live Stream Theater has been provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Sherrill Family Foundation.





