Kyra Sedgwick To Direct Industry Reading Of THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD In NYC

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The new play There Goes the Neighborhood, written by Rob Sedgwick will hold an invite-only, industry reading. The reading, directed by Emmy & Golden Globe Winner Kyra Sedgwick, is set for Friday, March 27th in New York City.

There Goes the Neighborhood is a darkly comedic, provocative ensemble play that examines the collision between media and activism. Hotel "Le Gateau", strong armed by the mayor, is forced to house the unhoused to the chagrin of the crowd of Zabars, who bleed in theory, but want their French themed hotels left alone so they can eat their croissants in peace. An untoward event occurs, a stand is taken, a streaming service documents Le Gateau and its rollicking unhoused bunch and art is made of others' misery. Set against the backdrop of an upper crust Manhattan neighborhood cowering with the arrival of a homeless shelter, the play explores how the good, the bad and the ugly intertwine-often with consequences disturbing and hope dangling by a hair.

The cast features: Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance), Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Ryan Eggold (Yellow Face), Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (The Wire), Josh Gregory, Dharon E. Jones (The Golden Voice), Estelle Parsons (Roseanne), Susannah Perkins (Antigone (This Play I Read in High School)), Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam), Andrew Polk (Good Night, and Good Luck), and David Rasche (Cult of Love).

Rebecca Azenberg serves as Production Stage Manager with AJ Jones as Assistant Stage Manager. Turnkey Theatrical serves as General Manager. The presentation is Executive Produced by Kayla Greenspan.





