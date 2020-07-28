Kit Yan, Ken-Matt Martin, Elizabeth Sharpe-Levine and More to Join Virtual Emerging Playwrights Summit Speaker Lineup

Playdate Theatre is an online theatre company exploring the space between theatre and film that was founded by Talia Light Rake. Playdate is currently hosting Find A Way Or Make One: A Virtual Play Festival with actors Mark Fuerstein, Michaela Watkins, Marcus Scribner, and more!

As a way to continue to bring art to different communities, Playdate has created a young artist summit to encourage teens to explore writing and creating, to connect them with peers of similar interests, and to introduce them to the wonders of the theater world They are dedicated to providing space for all who are interested, and many scholarship spots are available.

Over the course of 7 days, participants will not only develop their own short play but get to learn from industry professionals, collaborate with their peers, and participate in fun group activities. During the summit, Guest Artists will lead seminars highlighting different steps in the page to stage process.

Some seminars include:

Kit Yan (Vivace Award Winner, Musical Theater Factory Fellow, Playwright's Center Many Voices Fellow) focusing on their process and how to jump start writing a play.

Ken-Matt Martin (Associate Producer of The Goodman Theatre, former Producing Director of Williamstown Theatre Festival) will speak about the life of the play.

Elizabeth Sharpe-Levine (Literary Associate at Manhattan Theatre Club) is leading a discussion on how to be a dramaturg and give constructive feedback.

Jasmine Lesane (2020 Barbizon Lighting Company Jonathan Resnick Lighting Award, USITT Gateway Sponsorship for 2020).will share about her experience as a designer, how text can inspire design, and how to bring theatrical design to the digital space.

Open to high schoolers entering 10th through 12th grade.

The virtual summit runs from August 9th through August 15th. For more information and to register, please visit playdatetheatre.com/teensummit.







