Kendall Edwards To Join Grapevine PR

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Theatrical press agent Kendall Edwards will join Grapevine PR, effective October 5, 2026. A veteran publicist with nearly 10 years of experience, Edwards previously worked at DKC/O&M under Rick Miramontez, where her extensive roster of clients included MJ, Hadestown, Lincoln Center Theater, the Entertainment Community Fund and more. She brings a variety of clients with her to grapevine, including Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Hospital Hour, Man to Man starring Tilda Swinton, Breaking the Binary Theatre, Brian & Dayna Lee, Benson Drive Productions, No Pool Productions and more, plus several forthcoming productions to be announced this season and beyond.

At grapevine, Edwards joins an all-female team of press agents that includes co-founders Barnett and Nachman, along with senior press agent Amanda Marie Miller, who joined the company in 2022. In addition to her current clients, Edwards will begin to take on personal PR clients alongside Barnett, Nachman, and Miller.

“We first met Kendall as a recent college graduate looking for an entry-level position, and we were immediately impressed by her incredible talent combined with her infectious enthusiasm for the job,” Barnett and Nachman said. “We could not be more thrilled to welcome her back to grapevine now, bringing with her that same infectious enthusiasm along with years of valuable experience.”

Edwards got her start in the business as an intern at Boneau/Bryan-Brown in 2017 and was hired by Grapevine PR as a seasonal assistant in 2019. She became a full-time employee at DKC/O&M in June 2019 and also worked as a talent publicist at Narrative PR in Los Angeles during the pandemic. Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway clients include Dear Evan Hansen; Betrayal; The Lehman Trilogy; The Music Man; Into the Woods; Danny and the Deep Blue Sea; Here We Are; The Piano Lesson; Stereophonic; Good Night, and Good Luck; Dead Outlaw; Bigfoot!; Ragtime and more.

Grapevine PR is an NYC-based theatrical PR firm founded in 2017. Recent and current clients include Oh, Mary!; & Juliet, along with the Off-Broadway solo shows Just For Us (from Alex Edelman); Kate (from Kate Berlant); Death, Let Me Do My Show (from Rachel Bloom), and many more. grapevine also handles personal PR for a wide range of theatrical talent from actors and directors, to playwrights and composers, including Caissie Levy, Ingrid Michaelson, Laura Benanti, Sam Pinkleton, Tom Kitt, and Theresa Rebeck, among others.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 13 Hrs 15 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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