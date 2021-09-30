Justin Guarini to Direct New Musical NEXT BIG HIT







The new musical Next Big Hit has announced their creative team, featuring Justin Guarini as director, with book by Austin J. Foster, music and lyrics Scott Evan Davis, and additional materials by James Blount.

Next Big Hit follows Lara McDowell, after she is declared the winner of "America's Next Big Hit", a nationally televised singing competition. As she learns that life in the spotlight leaves no room to hide in the shadows.

Next Big Hit is an Award Winning Show having won "Best Collaboration" at the TheaterMakers Studio Awards!

A virtual zoom reading of the show will take place on December 9th 2021 through the TheaterMakers Studio. Details to come.

Next Big Hit is brought to you by Theatre 33 Productions a new company based in Orange County, California.