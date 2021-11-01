Justin Collette, Jim Conroy, Lorna Courtney & More to Star in PANTS! THE JIMMY PANTS MUSICAL Industry Readings







Jimmy Pants, LLC, in association with Kierstead Productions will present two staged readings (by invitation only) of Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical, a new musical satire, with music and lyrics by Joseph Church and book & lyrics by Jeff Bienstock. Directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino, with music direction by Henry Aronson and Polina Senderova, the readings will be held at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway) on Monday, November 8 at 3:30pm and Tuesday, November 9 at 3:30pm.

Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical is a zany, loving sendup of bio-jukebox musicals that tells the story of our fictitious hero, with an original score spanning pop styles from the 1960s through the 2000s. Clever choreography and lively, catchy songs played by an ever-morphing onstage band add to the hilarity! An homage to the entertainment value and joy jukebox shows bring to audiences. It's This is Spinal Tap meets The Drowsy Chaperone, with a rocking musical score!

The cast of Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical features Justin Collette (School of Rock), Jim Conroy (Celebrity Deathmatch, Fetch!), Lorna Courtney (West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen.), Anthony Festa (Wicked, Finding Neverland), Aaron Arnell Harrington (Little Shop of Horror), Danny Rutigliano (The Lion King), Kirsten Scott (Big Fish, Follies), Lily Thomas (Only Human) and John Wascavage (I Spy a Spy). The stage manager is Hector Flores, Jr. Casting by Stephen D'Angelis.