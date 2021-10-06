Jeremy Jordan, Andre De Shields & Joanna Gleason to Star in Industry Reading of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL







Tony Award Winner Joanna Gleason, Tony Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields will star in an industry reading of Matthew Lombardo's new backstage comedy WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL to be directed by Noah Himmelstein.

This raucous, behind-the-scenes farce stars Jeremy Jordan as "Jack Wheeler", an aspiring playwright on the verge of making his Broadway debut. But after being forced to hire the notoriously difficult and certifiably insane actress "Brooke Remington" (Joanna Gleason), his play's out of town tryout in Boston proves disastrous. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to New York and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped.

Andre De Shields plays seasoned director "Oliver Walker", who frantically attempts to keep the playwright and actress from killing each other. Literally.

The two act, six character, madcap comedy will be read on December 16th. Further casting will be announced soon.

Industry professionals who would like an invite to the reading should contact WPKreading@gmail.com.