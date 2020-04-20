Jen Rudin Offers Free Weekly Online Support Chats For Young Actors and Their Parents

Award-winning casting director Jen Rudin and author of Confessions of a Casting Director continues to offer weekly online support chats for young actors and their parents at this time. Each week, the hour-long chats focus on a specific theme such as headshots, self-tapes and best practices for the audition waiting room. The meetings have been attended by hundreds of parents from all over the United States and Canada.

Emery Jane Allen, 12, hasn't missed a meeting. "I look forward to seeing Jen every week," Allen shared. "The meetings give me a little more hope and lifts my spirits."

Lauren Sass, 12, added: "Jen's sessions and online classes have made me feel happy, creative and motivated in so many ways. I get to still do what I love, learn new things, and keep my skills sharp. While I may not be able to see my school friends in person, I get to see my new acting one's virtually."

The parents appreciate the community and connection too.

"Jen's weekly zoom sessions have really been something I look forward to," noted Lauren's mother, Allison Sass. " The sessions are highly informative with a different topic of focus each week. They have included leading industry guests, full of great of advice and valuable tips for parents and young actors. Jen has really figured out a great way to keep us all connected to our acting community and focused on the business during these unsettling times."

The next chat is Wednesday, April 22 at 2 pm EST. The weekly hour chats are free and registration is first-come, first-served. Visit www.jenrudincasting.com to register.

If you can't make the chats, Rudin posts them in her popular Confessions of a Casting Director podcast, launched after the success of her book Confessions of a Casting Director.

Jen Rudin is an award-winning casting director who began her over thirty-year career in show business as a child actor at age eight. As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Jen conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in The Lion King, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid and in beloved Disney movies like The Incredibles, The Princess and the Frog, Chicken Little and Brother Bear. Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You