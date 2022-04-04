Jay Michaels Begins Partnership With TheaterMakers Studio And Prodigy Talent Agency 







Jay Michaels, executive director of Channel I - a network of promotional media platforms for independent theater and film - is now in partnership with The TheaterMakers Studio and Prodigy Talent Agency.

TheaterMakers Studio, created by Tony Award-Winning Broadway producer, Ken Davenport to help aspiring and established theater-makers get their shows from the page to the stage, offers training courses that lead to polished scripts ready for submission, getting a reading up, and complete productions. JMC: Channel will offer promotional services to the membership and their work.

The boutique promotion and production firm will also assist in creating visibility for Prodigy Talent Agency founded in 2010 in Los Angeles representing Talent in TV / Film and Commercial. JMC: Channel I will work closely with the west coast talent as well as serving as the New York conduit.

Jay Michaels Communications/Channel i - creating visibility for independent theater, film, music, and literature has been the battle-cry of this boutique promotion and production firm for more than 20 years. Through a diverse internal multi-media platform, this communications organization supplies guaranteed coverage to hundreds of emerging artists and their productions while growing its external network of promotional sites and groups. JMC's non-profit production company - Genesis Repertory Ensemble, Inc. -continues to serve as a production company/consultation/umbrella for arts & education organizations throughout the tristate area since 1997. Jay Michaels, himself, is recognized as a prominent independent producer/director of stage and screen. he began his career as part of the original Off-Off Broadway movement and was present at Lincoln Center's tribute to Caffe Cino, the original Theatre Genesis, and the movement itself, in 1984. Today, he teaches communications and media culture at various universities and is author of several books and publications on the topic.