James M. Nederlander Legacy Honored by the Entertainment Community Fund

The Fund officially dedicated The James M. Nederlander Board Room on February 22 at the Fund’s first 2023 Board Meeting.

Mar. 09, 2023  


The Entertainment Community Fund has recognized the legacy of James M. Nederlander and his support of the Fund by naming the board room of their New York City office in his honor.

James M.'s son, James L. Nederlander, shared, "We celebrated my father's 80th birthday at the Fund's 2002 Gala, when he was awarded their Medal of Honor in recognition of his many enrichments to the entertainment community. Margo and I are proud to continue his support of both the Fund and to helping everyone in the world of entertainment."

"James M. Nederlander demonstrated his commitment to serving our performing arts community time and time again. And every time the Fund's Board meets in The Board Room, we will be reminded of his generosity," said Fund President and CEO Joe Benincasa.

Fund Board Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell continued, "The Nederlander Family generosity continues from fellow Trustee James L. Nederlander, who has donated the use of the Minskoff Theater for the upcoming Ragtime 25th Anniversary Concert-a sold-out event that supports all of our many programs and services for the entertainment industry."

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country's cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.





