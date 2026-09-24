Ivey Lowe Joins THE 24 HOUR PLAYS as Co-Producer
As a director, her recent work includes the Off-Broadway production of Ali Keller's (un)conditional at SoHo Playhouse, Nancy Bleemer's Providence at 59E59, and more.
Ivey Lowe has joined The 24 Hour Plays team in the role of Co-Producer. Lowe joins The 24 Hour Plays in the role of Co-Producer, where she will co-lead The 24 Hour Plays Nationals, an annual free professional intensive for early-career artists that boasts a prominent list of alumni working across the theater, film and television industries. She'll also assume a prominent role in producing The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and in Los Angeles, as well as The 24 Hour Musicals and partner events around the US.
Ivey Lowe
Ivey Lowe is a director and producer whose work spans new play development, interdisciplinary performance, and civic practice. Her practice is grounded in the belief that theater is a public gathering space, where artists and communities meet to shape meaning, ask questions, and imagine new futures together. As a director, her recent work includes the world premiere Off-Broadway production of Ali Keller's (un)conditional at SoHo Playhouse, Nancy Bleemer's Providence at 59E59, Caryl Churchill's Far Away at Hangar Theatre, and Jenny Stafford's Beating a Dead Horse at Bloomington Playwrights Project. Her work has also been developed with Musical Theater Factory, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, The BRICK, Dixon Place, The Tank, and more.
Alongside her directing, Ivey has built a producing practice focused on artist-driven and community-embedded work, including festival-scale programming and arts engagement initiatives through PS21 Center for Contemporary Performance and The Foundry at Hudson. In these contexts, she helps shape how work is built, supported, and experienced in public space.
She is an alum of the Drama League Directing Fellowship, Williamstown Theatre Festival Directing Corps, Lincoln Center Directors Lab, and the Mellon-funded Social Practice CUNY Fellowship.
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