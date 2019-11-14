Industry Reading Announced For New Musical CONCRETE JUNGLE

With words and music by Bobby Cronin and additional material by his Mary and Max collaborator Crystal Skillman, Concrete Jungle, a contemporary take on Cyrano de Bergerac, tells the story of love in the catfishing age where you can be different online versus "in real life." The romantic musical comedy asks ,"Why is the truth so hard to face and even harder to tell?"

Produced by DDM Productions, the industry reading will be presented on November 20, 2019 at MTC. Presentations will be held at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

The reading has a talented and diverse cast led by L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Trent Saunders (Aladdin, Evita UK), Melanie Moore (Hello Dolly!, Finding Neverland), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), EJ Zimmerman (Les Miserables), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Schyler Conaway (Saturday Night Fever), and Michael-Anthony Souza (And She Would Stand Like This), with Kara Arena, Christopher J. Nolan, Yassi Noubahar, Noah Virgile, Director Scott Ebersold (The View UpStairs) and Musical Director Emily Marshall (Be More Chill).

Originally commissioned by the Arts Educational Schools London for its graduating students, Concrete Jungle is a contemporary take on Cyrano de Bergerac with a gender twist. The romantic comedy is set in The Concrete Jungle Bar, an oasis for a diverse group of friends trying to turn their dreams into realities while traversing the tangled web of New York City. Abby (L Morgan Lee), an Ivy League graduate barely clinging to her twenties but certainly holding on to student debt, bartends while waiting for her writing career and love life to finally start. Add in a fashionista who demands respect (Melanie Moore), a less-than-suave investment banker (Schyler Conaway), a medical student who needs experience playing doctor (Devin Ilaw), a confident and sexy internet influencer (EJ Zimmerman), and even a drunken sailor (Hunter Ryan Herdlicka)... and sparks fly in all directions, especially when a phone call from a Canadian writer Guy (Trent Saunders) changes Abby's life forever. But will Guy say "I love you" to the wrong woman, or will Love Conquer All?

An educational production of Concrete Jungle will be produced in July as part of Arts Abroad's London Summer Music Theatre Academy. The Academy is a three-week program designed for serious music theatre actors looking to hone their skills in performance, acting, singing, dance, stage combat and audition techniques. Author Bobby Cronin will serve on the faculty and DDM Productions partners Michael Mills and Drew Desky will lead master classes in presenting at auditions and career guidance.

The reading is open to industry professionals. For reservations or more information please contact Sarah@DDMProductionsNYC.com.







