Industry Pro Newsletter: UK Small Theatres Face Leadership Crisis and Saving the American Theater

Employment Opportunity

Director of Marketing and Communications - Signature Theatre Company

The Director of Marketing and Communications leads a team and is responsible for strategic thinking around all marketing and communication efforts, with a focus on supporting Signature’s mission, the Signature Ticket Initiative, and audience engagement. Signature seeks high level leadership and strategic focus on Signature’s brand positioning, the major opportunity to enhance Signature’s public spaces, and audience and community development. Specific areas of ongoing oversight include printed and digital collateral; integrated advertising, media and public relations plans in support of shows and the institution; membership relations/events; web and digital media management and growth; and rigorous community engagement. Click here to learn more…

Industry Trends

CT Theater Audiences Return for Broadway Hits, but Middle-of-the-Road Shows Create Ticket Woes - Hartford Business Journal

Connecticut theaters are experiencing a mixed return of audiences. While blockbuster Broadway productions attract strong ticket sales, middle-of-the-road shows struggle to draw audiences. The article delves into the challenges of programming and audience preferences, shedding light on the complexity theaters face in curating their seasons. Click here to read more…

How to Save American Theater - The Washington Post

Opinion piece suggests strategies to rescue American theater from its current struggles. The author proposes fostering diversity, increasing funding, and embracing innovation as key solutions. The article emphasizes the importance of broadening narratives and reinvigorating theater's role in society. Click here to read more…

US Theatres Facing Closure Amid Declining Audiences and Financial Struggles - The Guardian

US theaters are grappling with closures and financial strains due to declining audiences and funding challenges. The article highlights the closure of several prominent theaters and explores the impact of the pandemic on the industry's sustainability. It underscores the need for support to preserve the cultural significance of theaters. Click here to read more…

Broadway/New York

Theater people have spent a lot of time in recent months talking about how bad things are in the industry. And I believe there are solid reasons to keep discussing that. But in the next couple of weeks, I’m going to write about some of what is happening in the face of current obstacles. One of the things I’ve been thinking about is the development of projects. The shuttering of development programs and the constriction of regional offerings make it harder than ever to get work off the ground. Producers and artists are going to have to fill the void. But how?

We are seeing artists combine their own resources. For example, The Pool offers a group of three playwrights (changing annually) the ability to combine their resources to produce three plays in rep. The Creative and Independent Producer Alliance (CIPA) and various offshoots are working to facilitate collaboration. We’re also seeing greater attention being paid to fiscal sponsorship programs. These programs allow producers and artists to partner with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and fundraise with a donation model, even though they're not 501(c)(3) organizations. Those who donate receive the tax benefits of donating to an established nonprofit, but the producers and artists don’t need to deal with the headache of 501(c)(3) administration.

Fiscal sponsorship programs have long existed outside and inside the theater. The ones familiar to theater folks typically take between 6%-15% of incoming donations. For example, Fractured Atlas charges an 8% administrative fee. There are exceptions to this—The Pool’s fiscal sponsor is Piper Theatre, which isn’t taking anything for its role, according to Pool Plays 3.0 playwright Naren Weiss. But, typically, companies do charge a 6%-15% fee, which in theory covers staffing, website maintenance, and bank fees.

The people behind The Producer Hub, including Tony-winning producer Mara Isaacs, want to get more money in the hands of artists. Isaacs, whose background prior to commercial producing was in non-profits, began thinking about The Producer Hub in 2018.

“There is this community of independent producers who sort of live between the cracks of all of the sectors that get the most visibility,” Isaacs said.

The Producer Hub was established to support them. The organization offers educational materials, events, and a fiscal sponsorship program. Because The Producer Hub is not yet an accredited 501(c)(3), it partners with The Tank. It takes 2% of donations, 1% of which goes to The Tank and 1% goes to The Producer Hub. Because 1% is not enough to staff the organization, Isaacs currently has the staff of her producing company, Octopus Theatricals, running it. The projects do their own promotion—donations come to The Tank with the name of the sponsored project specified, then The Tank sends those funds to The Producer Hub to be held for the project. Producer Hub projects have raised over $10 million since the fiscal sponsorship program launched in 2020.

“All of the fiscally sponsored projects are vetted to make sure that they are in fact sitting squarely in a not-for-profit universe,” Isaacs explained. “They are nonprofits in the sense that these are all mission-driven, culture projects that don’t function like a commercial project, don't expect to deliver profits like a commercial project. Not everyone should need to have a separate institution.”

The Producer Hub has worked with over forty projects and companies, including sponsoring Black Theatre Coalition before it received its own 501(c)(3) status. Current sponsorees include Breaking the Binary Theatre, The Soapbox Presents and Is It Thursday Yet?, the Jenn Freeman/Sonya Tayeh piece that recently premiered at La Jolla Playhouse.

“This financing avenue was a needed lifeline, and a reason we could complete the final 6 weeks of development of 20 total weeks of early development that we had self-funded,” Is It Thursday Yet? creative producer Ian Stuart emailed, particularly praising a significant contribution from producer Jenna Segal. “It’s the reason we could walk into La Jolla Playhouse on day one of rehearsal with a viable piece to share, and it’s the very reason we can afford to pay for trucking services (in transit right now) to get this gorgeous set back to NYC and into PAC NYC this December."

As we continue to navigate the new normal, I have no doubt we'll hear more about fiscal sponsorship.

Regional

TheatreWorks Launches Critical Fundraising Campaign - BroadwayWorld

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley initiates a vital fundraising campaign to ensure its future. The campaign aims to secure $3 million to support ongoing operations and innovative programming. TheatreWorks is renowned for promoting new works and diverse voices in theater. Click here to read more…

Olney Theatre Center Extends National Players' Hiatus - DC Metro Theater Arts

Olney Theatre Center prolongs the hiatus of the National Players, its touring troupe. The extension is attributed to ongoing uncertainties in the theater landscape due to the pandemic, and construction projects on the Olney Theatre Center campus. Click here to read more…

Manuel Prieto Named Exec Director of Boston Court Pasadena - American Theatre Magazine

Manuel Prieto is appointed Executive Director of Boston Court Pasadena. Prieto brings expertise in arts leadership and finance to the role. Boston Court Pasadena is recognized for its commitment to contemporary and innovative theatrical productions. Click here to read more…

International

Worry as UK Theatre Bosses Quit in Droves - The Guardian

UK theaters face concerns as a significant number of theater leaders resign from their positions. The article highlights a wave of departures and the potential impact on the industry's stability and future direction. The reasons behind the trend and the implications for the UK theater landscape are explored. Click here to read more…

Price of West End Theatre Tickets 'Ludicrous' - The Guardian

David Tennant criticizes the exorbitant prices of West End theater tickets. The renowned actor expresses concern over the accessibility of theater to a broader audience due to high ticket costs. The article discusses the implications of ticket pricing on audience diversity and the cultural significance of theater. Click here to read more…

