Industry Pro Newsletter: Reopening Stories, Biden's Budget, and Continued Questions of Access







June 1, 2021 -

Happy Pride Month! As the calendar turns to June, we're one step closer to Broadway reopening, fewer audience restrictions in the UK, and more theatre companies taking steps toward performing in the great outdoors. All of these are great signs for the industry, and the increased arts funding included in President Biden's budget proposal are yet another sign that this coming summer, the days are starting to get a bit brighter.

Still Searching for a Partner to Implement Health and Safety requirements?

Our friends at Axiom Medical offer advice on the five questions to ask when selecting a partner to carry out health and safety requirements as you prepare for reopening. They draw on their experience in film and television throughout the pandemic, the AEA guidelines, and other industry best practices to help ensure that you're finding the right partner to keep your staff, artists, and patrons safe.

A Glance at the Stories of Reopening

In Indianapolis, the New York Times has the story from reopening night at The Fonseca Theater Company's return to the stage following not only the pandemic shutdown, but the death of their founder, Indianapolis theatre legend Bryan Fonseca, to complications from COVID-19 last fall. Claire Allfree of The Independent explores the current trend towards immersive theatre experiences , and ventures forth that with their continued rise, the trend seems here to stay.In the Berkshires, Barrington Stage Company prepares for an indoor and outdoor season - you can watch the tent go up in preparation for the outdoor season here . And across the UK, theatres are preparing to step outside for performances this summer - Jo Caird writes in The Stage how they're planning to do it.

Funding for the NEA up 20% in President Biden's Budget

Included in the $6 trillion budget proposed by President Biden - the first of his administration - funding for the National Endowment for the Arts was up 20%, a clear indication that the agency is not facing the same threats in the new administration that it faced in the previous one. If approved, this would be the largest single year increase in the budget of the agency in its history.

As theatres reopen, will we lose the progress we've made in increasing access?

While the exact form streaming theatre will ultimately take, advocates for increased access to theatre and cultural institutions are using this moment of reopening to advocate for organizations to continue providing content via streams. Alex Marshal writes in The Independent how some people with disabilities already feel left behind by theatres reopening.

The HADESTOWN Band Announces Diversity Initiative

Citing their privilege as chairholders in the Broadway musicals orchestra, the Band has pledged to use that privilege to diversify their own ranks - and called on other Broadway Orchestras to do the same.

New Data from IMPACTS - When Should You Lift Your Mask Mandate?

As entities reopen, 67% of survey respondents (as of May 21st) believed that organizations should still require masks of visitors. However, there is a clear split in the data between households that have children under the age of 13, and those that don't - so like many things when navigating reopening, understanding who your audience is becomes very important in navigating these issues.

For some fun, catch up with Next on Stage Season 3

If you haven't been watching BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage competition, click through at the link above to catch up on these supremely talented theatre students. We've got their performances, interviews to get to know them and more in this fun, powerful, and impressive showcase competition.

