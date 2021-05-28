Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch The Tent Go Up At Barrington Stage

At this time, BSC is the only Berkshires-area arts organization producing an indoor season, with additional performances outside under the tent.

May. 28, 2021  

Watch as the tent goes up in time for Barrington Stage Company's indoor/outdoor season!

Barrington Stage Company will produce a 2021 season that will feature four productions staged indoors at the theatre's Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street) and three productions which will be staged outdoors under a tent at BSC's Production Center (34 Laurel Street).

At this time, BSC is the only Berkshires-area arts organization producing an indoor season, which will follow all best safety practices for artists and audiences.

The 2021 season will include two world premiere plays and a world premiere musical.

Under a tent at the BSC Production Center, the company will launch the season with Who Can Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin (June 10-July 3), a concert celebrating the work of one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century. Conceived by Ms. Boyd and Darren R. Cohen (BSC: On the Town, Sweeney Todd, Follies), with musical direction by Cohen and choreography by Jeffrey L. Page (BSC: Company, Broadway Bounty Hunter), Ms. Boyd will direct a cast of Broadway performers through some of the most-beloved songs in the Gershwin songbook, including "I Got Rhythm," "Embraceable You" and "Summertime," among many others.

From July 30-August 22, the theatre will next present a BSC commission, the world premiere of Boca, an evening of short comedies about seniors living it up and going off the rails in the Sunshine State, by Jessica Provenz (BSC: 10x10 New Play Festival) and directed by Ms. Boyd.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


