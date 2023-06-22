Photos: See the Winners & Honorees at the 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The winners were: Titanique, Best New Musical; Fat Ham, Best New Play; Endgame, Best Play Revival; Merrily We Roll Along, Best Musical Revival; and more.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, celebrated the winners and honorees of the 12th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2022-2023 season. The ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 20th at Sardi’s.

See photos below!

The winners were: Titanique, Best New Musical; Fat Ham, Best New Play; Endgame, Best Play Revival; Merrily We Roll Along, Best Musical Revival; Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, Best Unique Theatrical Experience; and Walking With Bubbles, Best Solo Performance.
 
In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards were presented to Alison Fraser, David Rothenberg, and Nicholas Viselli for their extraordinary contributions over many years; Andrew Leynse, Robert Patrick, and Susan L. Schulman were posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame, and the Friend of Off-Broadway Award was presented to Jeff Whiting, Director and Choreographer, owner of Open Jar Studios, and Founding Artistic Director of the Open Jar Institute.



