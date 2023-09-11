Industry Pro Newsletter: Bay Area Children's Theatre Bankruptcy, Santa Cruz Shakespeare Thrives







This week, we invite you to nominate your favorite shows for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards—as nominations open today and voting will begin later this fall. Cara Joy David takes us into the bankruptcy proceedings at Bay Area Children’s Theatre, and we look at leadership changes in Seattle, the reopening of Raue Center for the Arts, and what the secret sauce might be that is helping Santa Cruz Shakespeare thrive. In the UK, we celebrate the conclusion of our coverage of the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, and look at infrastructure issues causing theatres to close.

Industry Trends

BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Nomination Period Now Open

The 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are now open for nomination across our regional sites. Readers and theatres can submit their shows for consideration. Just head to the link in the headline, select your region, and fill out the form. Nominees will be announced when voting opens for the awards later this year. Click here to nominate your favorites from the past year!

This past week, an auction was launched to sell off what was left of Bay Area Children’s Theatre (BACT). It is part of the bankruptcy proceeding—most of the theaters that folded managed to do it before the court needed to get involved, but not BACT. On May 2, it launched a Save Our Stage campaign through July 1, but the campaign did not start off strong. Just over two weeks after its launch, the theater’s leadership announced it was shutting its doors because of mounting debt. According to the bankruptcy filing, the company had $170,485 in assets (including non-liquid assets that are being turned into cash via this auction) and $793,335.58 in debt. Over 2000 individuals or companies are owed money and, of course, most won’t see it.

The fall of BACT is one of the ones that hit me hardest. Its post-Covid attendance was strong, undermining the rhetoric that if people just came back to the theater, all would be fine. I was there in March, introducing two children to musical theater. I have great photos of my nephew enjoying one of their Play On! audio play kits during the pandemic. But, most importantly, I know how many children BACT introduced to theater at no cost to them. And therein lies the rub—I’ve received multiple emails and calls from people blaming leadership for the failure of theaters. These individuals not only question how theaters failed to adapt quickly enough to the new normal, but also question how you can possibly run a theater that doesn’t exist solely on ticket sales. You shouldn’t rely on the kindness of strangers, they posit. “Theaters should be run like commercial shows,” a reader emailed. (Of course, commercial productions have also received government support in recent years, but let’s put that to the side.)

Fundamentally, our non-profits were never established to subsist on ticket sales. It is well known that the regional theater system we know now expanded because of support from foundations, particularly the Ford Foundation, in the 1950s. The system was set up to rely on outside support because of the idea that organizations performing a public service should receive outside support.

Now, there is definitely mismanagement in our regional theater system—indeed, when announcing its immediate closing, members of the BACT team admitted in interviews that it had incorrectly estimated the burden rising costs would have on the company. If you are owed money by BACT, you surely, rightfully, believe it was mismanaged. But to accuse theaters of mismanagement requires more than to say: “You aren’t paying for your programs via ticket sales.” That alone is not enough to accuse leaders of malfeasance because it ignores that the theaters are contributing to the public good in a way that qualifies them as a charity.

In the last few weeks, I’ve been at ten regional theaters across the country. I’ve spoken to audience members in bathrooms, on patios, and while sitting in my seat. A 21-year-old told me that Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, currently running at Los Angeles’ Kirk Douglas Theatre, was her first theater experience, but she was quickly corrected by her mother. Her mother reminded her that when she was "seven or eight," her school took her to a musical at the Bay Area Children’s Theatre, and it was that musical that inspired her to take dance lessons, a pursuit that led her to become a cheerleader. This young woman didn’t remember the show, but it influenced her life; it led her to find something she loved. That is an example of what we’re losing as theaters across the country close. That is the reason we need to step up and support our theaters—we need to do it for the next generation. Yes, theaters need to adapt to changing tastes and economics, but we also need to treat them as we would other charities and donate to them.

Broadway/New York

Lameece Issaq and Megan Patterson to Leave Noor Theatre - American Theatre Magazine

Lameece Issaq and Megan Patterson are set to step down from their roles at Noor Theatre, a New York-based company known for promoting the work of artists from Middle Eastern backgrounds. Issaq, the company's founding artistic director, and Patterson, the executive director, will leave their positions after more than a decade. Click here to read more…

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Extends Viewing Hours For Theatre on Film and Tape Archive - BroadwayWorld

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has expanded its viewing hours for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) collection. TOFT is a valuable resource containing recorded performances of live theater productions. The library's decision to extend access hours will provide theater enthusiasts, researchers, and artists with more opportunities to explore and study the archive's extensive holdings. This move aims to enhance accessibility to a rich repository of theatrical history, offering an invaluable resource for the performing arts community. Click here to read more…

Regional

Leadership Changes in Seattle's Fall Arts Scene 2023 - Seattle Times

The Seattle Times reports on leadership changes in the city's fall arts scene for 2023. The article highlights key appointments and shifts in leadership roles across various arts organizations in Seattle. These changes reflect the evolving landscape of the arts community and its efforts to adapt to new challenges and opportunities. The leadership transitions have the potential to influence the direction and programming of Seattle's cultural institutions for decades to come. Click here to read more…

Raue Center For The Arts Unveils New Director And Reopens School For The Arts - BroadwayWorld

The Raue Center for the Arts in Chicago has announced the appointment of a new director and the reopening of its School for the Arts. This development follows extensive renovations and a program revamp at the center. The article provides insights into the new leadership and the center's plans to enhance its arts programs and engagement with the community. Click here to read more…

Breaking the Traditional Hierarchy of Power in a Northern California Theater Company - MSN Money

This article from MSN Money explores how Santa Cruz Shakespeare has thrived by breaking away from traditional power structures. The company's innovative approach to leadership and decision-making is discussed, shedding light on how they have successfully navigated challenges and fostered a more inclusive and collaborative environment within the organization. Click here to read more…

Lyric Stage Boston Names Courtney O'Connor Producing Artistic Director - BroadwayWorld

Courtney O'Connor has been appointed as the Producing Artistic Director of Lyric Stage Boston. The article highlights this leadership change at the theater company and discusses the potential impact of O'Connor's vision and artistic direction on Lyric Stage Boston's future productions and programs. Click here to read more…

International

BroadwayWorld Wraps Up Coverage of the 2023 Edinburgh Festivals - BroadwayWorld

BroadwayWorld concludes its coverage of the 2023 Edinburgh Festivals, providing insights into the diverse range of performances and events that took place during this cultural extravaganza. The article summarizes highlights from the festivals, showcasing the talent and creativity of artists from around the world who participated in this renowned annual event. From theater to music to comedy, it offers a glimpse into the vibrant arts scene that Edinburgh festivals are known for. Click here to read more…

UK Theatres Close Amid Concerns Over Crumbling Concrete - The Guardian

Several theaters in the UK have temporarily closed due to safety concerns related to deteriorating concrete structures. The Guardian reports on the closures, which come after inspections raised alarms about the integrity of the buildings. The affected theaters are taking precautions to ensure the safety of both audiences and performers. This situation underscores the challenges faced by theaters in maintaining aging infrastructure and highlights the need for investments in venue upkeep to ensure the continued viability of cultural institutions. Click here to read more…

