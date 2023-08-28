Industry Pro Newsletter: UK Theater System Faces Collapse, New Leadership at Theatre Philadelphia







In this week's newsletter, we delve into the challenges plaguing both American and UK theaters. As theater professionals often compare the two systems, we uncover striking similarities amid their struggles. From dwindling public funding and corporate sponsorship decline to artistic leaders leaving and a shrinking arts journalism landscape, both sides of the Atlantic are grappling with a crisis that transcends national boundaries. The spotlight is on the changing theater infrastructures and the critical need for sustained support to ensure the survival of these cultural bastions. Explore the latest updates on theater unionization, legal outcomes, leadership transitions, and more.

Industry Trends

“If America were only like the UK,” an Artistic Director of a prominent regional theater said to me earlier this year. She was referring to something many in the American theater community have thought: it’s easier to do theater overseas. We have long talked about how the UK has more of a theatergoing culture; how government support is greater there. This idea was only further solidified when the West End rebounded quicker than Broadway. But anyone actually looking closely knows UK theater is undergoing its own collapse, it is perhaps simply a step behind us. Public funding is down (with some major theaters losing the entirety of their Arts Council England grants), private giving and corporate sponsorship have declined, artistic leaders are leaving at a high rate, and the number of arts journalists has dwindled.

Earlier this month, Tarek Isklander, Artistic Director & CEO of Battersea Arts Centre in London, wrote a long thread on Twitter (yes, still calling it that) detailing the challenges of presenting theater in the post-pandemic world. Among the things Isklander listed were “a feeling that doing the right thing is ‘unrewarding,’” “lack of state support for artists when out of work,” “chronic poor pay,” “ticket prices that are too high,” “charitable board models that are not fit for purpose,” “sector allergy to IT, AI & anything digital that will improve efficiency,” “lack of collective investment in cultural journalism and reviewers,” a racist/ableist system, lack of support networks, reduced audience numbers, the horrible feeling associated with having to say “no” to more and more projects, and the belief theaters have to fill in cultural gaps in education. Other than mentions of Brexit and an Arts Council England initiative diverting funds away from London, his list reads like something a head of an American regional theater could have written. In fact, it had echoes for me of the essays in Single Carrot Theatre’s Impact Report, published upon Single Carrot’s shuttering.

The challenges are not exactly the same as here. It is still cheaper to mount shows over there, primarily because people generally get paid less—for example, even with a substantial salary minimum bump negotiated earlier this year, West End actors still have a minimum considerably less than the Broadway minimum. (The West End consequently gets riskier fare more often.) But overall the problems they are facing are the ones we are facing, even with a culture typically thought to be more welcoming of the performing arts.

Many here continue to be focused on American cultural failures and theater programming mistakes, but this crisis is about more than that. It's about theater infrastructures generally and the individuals and organizations less likely to support them than they were in years past.

Broadway/New York

New York DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Joins Other Cities to Unionize with Actors' Equity Association - BroadwayWorld

New York's DRUNK SHAKESPEARE becomes part of a growing movement as four cities, including Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia, unionize with Actors' Equity Association. The move aims to improve working conditions and benefits for performers, reflecting a commitment to the rights and well-being of actors in non-traditional theater settings. Click here to read more…

Woman Who Fatally Shoved Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison - BroadwayWorld

The woman responsible for the fatal shoving of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern has been sentenced to eight years in prison. The incident occurred in 2022 and led to discussions about safety in public spaces, particularly in New York's subway system. The sentencing highlights the broader issue of public safety and the consequences of violence in public settings. Click here to read more…

Regional

Kevin Blax Burroughs Appointed Associate Artistic Director of Oceanside Theatre Company - BroadwayWorld San Diego

Kevin Blax Burroughs is named Associate Artistic Director of Oceanside Theatre Company. Burroughs will work alongside Artistic Director Ted Leib, and was the 2022 Craig Noel Award Winner for Outstanding Specialty Artist. Click here to read more…

Justin Lucero Named Artistic Director of Theater Latte Da - BroadwayWorld Minneapolis

Theater Latte Da welcomes Justin Lucero as its new Artistic Director. Lucero heads to Minneapolis from El Paso where he has been the Artistic Director of El Paso Opera for the last 5 seasons. Click here to read more…

Theatre Philadelphia Reveals New Executive Director to Lead into 2023-2024 Season and Beyond - BroadwayWorld Philadelphia

Theatre Philadelphia announces its new Executive Director, leading the organization into the 2023-2024 season and beyond. Sabriaya Shipley will guide the organization's strategic vision and initiatives, fostering growth and innovation in the local theater community. Click here to read more

Artists File Wage Claims in Ghost Town Amid Arts Resurgence - KQED

Artists in Pulga, a California ghost town and artists colony, file wage claims for unpaid work performed. The claims highlight the broader issue of artist compensation and fair treatment, as the art community seeks to recover from pandemic-related challenges and ensure equitable practices. Click here to read more…

International

Aviva Studios: UK Arts Venue Embraces Corporate Funding Amid Debate - The Guardian

Aviva Studios, a Manchester-based arts venue, shifts towards corporate funding as part of its financial strategy. The move raises discussions about the role of corporate support in the arts and the potential impact on artistic independence. Click here to read more…

