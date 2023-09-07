The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Extends Viewing Hours For Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

You can now view theatre productions from 10:30 AM until the Library closes.

Sep. 07, 2023

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Extends Viewing Hours For Theatre on Film and Tape Archive


The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has announced an extension of access to the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

According to a post on the library's official social media, hours have been extended to the morning opening. You can now view theatre productions from 10:30 AM until the Library closes.

About the Archive

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. 

Learn more here.





Recommended For You