Industry Pro Newsletter: A Shift in the Chicago Theatre Scene and Saving Theatre in Seattle







We explore the efforts being made to sustain theater scenes in various cities, the evolution of Chicago's theater landscape, and the exciting announcement of a new Broadway musical adaptation. We also take a look at strategies to keep the curtain from falling on Seattle's theater scene. Finally, we take a look at our teen critics' reaction to BACK TO THE FUTURE.

Employment Opportunity

Marketing Manager - George Street Playhouse

The Marketing Manager assists in the planning and is responsible in the development and execution of marketing strategies for George Street Playhouse, its mainstage productions, educational programming, special events and the overall branding of the institution. Click here to learn more…

Industry Trends

Industry Trends Weekly: World Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work Support by Cara Joy David

As I wrote last week, in these times of tumult, it’s important to look at what is working. After all, the sharing of ideas is essential for growth as a community. Last week, I looked at support for independent producers. And there is more to be written about that—for example, the Creative & Independent Producer Alliance’s National New Work Development Network is likely to become even more important as we move forward. But this week is about World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide new work festival that ran from March 1 through June 30, 2023. The festival was astounding in its breadth, it spanned thirteen cities and promoted forty-seven new works (thirty-seven of which were by Wisconsin-based writers).

“[It was] a brazen and optimistic (as well as community-forward, theatre cheerleading, audience sharing, diverse and determined) series of coordinated theatre,” popular playwright Lauren Gunderson, whose play Artemisia premiered as part of the festival, wrote in an email. “It felt so warm and supportive and—honestly—exactly what theatre told us it was supposed to be: about a place and a people and a share respect and love for new work.”

Jen Uphoff Gray, Artistic Director of the Forward Theater Company in Madison, Wisconsin, came up with the idea for the festival in 2018. She quickly began meeting with the leaders of the state’s other professional theatergoers (which she defined as those with a season contract with Actors’ Equity) to get buy-in. In the beginning of 2022 they decided to bring community theaters, educational programs, and independent producers into the tent, and in summer 2022 they hired Michael Cotey as Festival Producer.

The idea behind the festival was not to sell tickets directly and make money that way—there was a marketing-related festival pass, sort of like a Yelp “check-in” concept, but no way to buy tickets to the festival. Each participant theater or program sold tickets as they would in any year. The idea was more to foster new work and promote it. Participating theaters got a ton of extra marketing for their involvement. The festival took out ads. In an age when arts journalism has dwindled, World Premiere Wisconsin hired former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel theater critic Mike Fischer to cover the shows, writing stories on each for the festival website. The festival was also promoted by tourism boards and local media outlets. So basically (and there are details here, but this is broad strokes), theaters/programs/producers that agreed to be part of the festival by putting on a new work, received a lot more attention than they would for a non-festival offering.

“There were theaters involved that had never done a new work, and others that might have done new work really infrequently,” Uphoff Gray said. “This provided an impetus for them to put the resources into it. And that was one of the stated goals of the festival—it was to make it easier and to feel less risky to take on doing a new work.”

Cotey said one of his favorite stories of the festival involved Capital City Theatre, a small Madison musical theater. It had never done a world premiere, but its mounting of Shining in Misery, a new Stephen King musical parody, sold out.

Uphoff Gray and Cotey both stressed the success of the festival as measured in intangibles. Yes, participating theaters were generally happy with their ticket sales, but the festival meant more than that. It raised awareness for theater. It helped get new work produced. And it helped theaters communicate with each other—it helped them feel part of a community.

“We signaled out that no one production that's a part of this festival is going to get more play time or more emphasis than any others regardless of the size or scale,” Cotey said. “We treated each one as an important unit of the ecosystem.”

But how did they do all of this? This was pretty ambitious and to be able for other states to replicate it, I wanted the “how.” When Cotey came on board in summer 2022, the festival had a bank account balance of about $35,000, containing mostly donations from the 13 professional theaters. He had to hit the ground running, applying for grants and getting buy-in from tourism organizations. The biggest booster came from Wisconsin itself, which gave World Premiere Wisconsin an over $40,000 grant. According to Cotey, the festival both took in and spent a total of $187,939.86. That came from $37,850 of that was directly from theaters and the Ten Chimneys Foundation (which is related to the estate of Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne), $3,825 from individual donations, $23,682 from sponsorships from local tourism organizations, businesses, and other organizations, $43,450 in state grants, $79,122 of in-kind contributions and a whopping $11 in bank interest. Because World Premiere Wisconsin didn’t produce shows, expenditures included the budget for the few events they did present, Cotey’s salary, Fischer’s pay, marketing and advertising money and other small expenditures. One of the learning lessons was that fundraising should have started earlier, but, generally, they were happy with what they were able to do.

And there is no question the festival—which Uphoff Gray said they hope to do every three or four years—promoted and fostered new work, in a time when we need that. Theaters reported doing work they never would have done if not for the festival. It was a large, ambitious endeavor that can serve as some form of a template for other states and programs.

5 Ways to Keep the Curtain from Falling on Seattle's Theater Scene - Crosscut

Strategies to sustain Seattle's theater scene are explored, from community support and innovation to collaboration between institutions. The article highlights efforts to overcome pandemic-related challenges and ensure the vitality of the city's cultural ecosystem. Click here to read more…

Changing Chicago Theater Scene: A Reflection - Chicago Tribune

The evolving landscape of Chicago's theater scene is examined, discussing shifts in representation, funding, and audience engagement. Amid changes, theaters strive to address inclusivity and respond to new cultural dynamics, redefining the city's theatrical identity. Click here to read more…

Broadway/New York

New Musical "THE OUTSIDERS" to Open on Broadway This Season - BroadwayWorld

"The Outsiders," a new musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's classic novel, is set to open on Broadway. The production features music and lyrics by Michael Friedman and a book by Tanya Saracho. Previews are set to begin on March 16, 2024 with an official opening slated for April 11th. Click here to read more….

Video: Teen Critics Enjoy "BACK TO THE FUTURE" - BroadwayWorld

Teenage critics share their enthusiastic reactions to the musical adaptation of "BACK TO THE FUTURE" after attending a performance. The young critics praise the show's energetic performances, impressive set design, and catchy songs. Their reviews reflect the production's appeal to a diverse audience, including younger viewers who may not be familiar with the original movie. Click here to read more…

Regional

Tor Campbell Named Northlight's Artistic Fellow for 23/24 Season - BroadwayWorld Chicago

Tor Campbell is appointed as Northlight Theatre's Artistic Fellow for the 2023/24 season. The fellowship offers emerging artists opportunities for artistic growth and participation in the theater's productions, contributing to the vibrant theater scene. Click here to read more…

Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Announces New Producing Artistic Director - BroadwayWorld Denver

Fine Arts Center Theatre Company welcomes a new Producing Artistic Director, Andrea Huffman. With her extensive theater experience, Huffman will lead the company's artistic vision and programming, contributing to the region's cultural landscape. Click here to read more…

Keelie A. Sheridan Named Irish Classical Artistic Director - American Theatre Magazine

Keelie A. Sheridan is appointed Artistic Director of Irish Classical Theatre Company. With a strong background in theater, Sheridan will guide the company's artistic direction, fostering theatrical excellence and innovation. Click here to read more…

Janet Stanford, Imagination Stage Founding AD, Announces Retirement - DC Metro Theater Arts

Janet Stanford, Founding Artistic Director of Imagination Stage, announces her retirement. Stanford's legacy includes nurturing young talent and contributing to children's theater. Her retirement marks a transition in leadership for the renowned theater company. Click here to read more…

Public Theater San Antonio Pauses 2023-2024 Season for Fundraising Campaign - San Antonio Report

Public Theater San Antonio temporarily halts its 2023-2024 season to focus on a fundraising campaign. The pause aims to secure vital funds for the theater's sustainability and future programming. The theater's decision reflects the challenges faced by arts organizations in maintaining operations and adapting to changing circumstances. Click here to read more…

Opera Philadelphia and Kimmel Center Navigate Ticketing Amid COVID-19 - The Philadelphia Inquirer

Opera Philadelphia and Kimmel Center adapt ticketing approaches in response to the ongoing pandemic, emphasizing flexibility and patron safety. Their initiatives reflect the evolving landscape of live performances and audience expectations. Click here to read more…

Artists Repertory Theatre Cancels 2023-24 Season - American Theatre Magazine

Artists Repertory Theatre cancels its 2023-24 season due to financial challenges, impacting artistic productions and community engagement. The decision reflects the broader struggles faced by theaters in the aftermath of the pandemic, highlighting the need for sustained support. Click here to read more…

International

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical "WHY AM I SO SINGLE" to Have Ticketed Presentation - BroadwayWorld

"WHY AM I SO SINGLE," a new musical by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, will have a ticketed presentation. Following the success of their previous works like "Six" and "Sylvia," the creators are set to showcase this new project September 6-10 at Sadler’s Wells. Click here to read more…

Missed our last few newsletters?

August 14, 2023 - UK Small Theatres Face Leadership Crisis and Saving the American Theater

In this issue, we uncover the varying success of Connecticut theaters, where Broadway hits thrive while mid-level shows struggle with ticket sales. We also look at multiple ideas on how to save the American theater - including a look at innovative approaches to funding in a piece by Cara Joy David. Meanwhile, the industry in the UK also faces challenges, with David Tennant criticizing West End ticket prices while leaders of smaller companies are leaving their posts in droves. Click here to read more…

August 7, 2023 - UK Audiences are Seeing Fewer Shows, BroadwayWorld Launches New Marketing Hub

This week, we’re pleased to introduce the new BroadwayWorld Marketing Hub - a comprehensive platform designed to maximize event visibility. Also, we look at the financial challenges faced by Lighthouse Immersive, creators of "Immersive Van Gogh," as they file for bankruptcy protection. Additionally, we highlight significant leadership transitions at New Dramatists and Gamm Theatre, and explore the Oregon Symphony's new leadership and Louisville Ballet's fundraising efforts. Lastly, we cover the evolving audience behaviors post-lockdown and London's tourism boost from international arrivals. Click here to learn more…

July 31, 2023 - Stage Access and ReachTV Agree to Partnership, New Leaders Across the Industry

It’s a new beginning Monday, with a series of appointments into top jobs at regional theatres across the country, in the UK, and in New York - one sure sign that even though the industry is struggling in its recovery, that struggle is bringing with it a new generation of leaders to meet the challenge. Last week, Kent McIngvale also announced a new company for Broadway tour marketing and publicity, and this morning, we’ve got the news that Stage Access and ReachTV have reached a partnership to bring high quality arts content to travelers in hotels and airports. Click here to read more…

