Raue Center For The Arts Unveils New Director And Reopens School For The Arts After Extensive Renovations And Program Revamp

Raue Center For The Arts has announced the appointment of Rob Scharlow as the Director of Education for its School for the Arts, marking a significant milestone as the institution reopens its doors following six months of comprehensive building renovations and program enhancements.

Rob Scharlow, an esteemed figure in the performing arts with over 35 years of experience, brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His journey spans across the nation, encompassing directing, acting, teaching, and more. For nearly two decades, Scharlow played a pivotal role at the internationally acclaimed performing arts training center, Stagedoor Manor in New York, where he held positions ranging from director and teacher to Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director. His commitment to nurturing young talent is evident in his oversight of the Dramafest program, a collaboration with Stephen Sondheim's Young Playwrights.

“We are delighted to welcome Rob to Raue School for the Arts,” said Richard J. Kuranda, CEO. “Rob is an extraordinary visionary and trailblazer for educators who has impacted generations of artists across this great nation. His wide-ranging accomplishments embody the Center's highest values of bold artistic exploration, risk-taking, and creative and innovative spirit. He will continue to build a year-round system that will serve our children for years to come. I know I speak for the Board in saying how pleased we are to have Rob join us.”

Scharlow's deep-rooted passion for arts education has come full circle as he returns to Raue Center, a place that holds personal significance. Previously a marketing intern, he graced the Raue Center stage in multiple productions and even took on the iconic role of Sweeney Todd in William Street Rep's production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to step into this role, offering a wonderful opportunity to mold, structure, and develop an incredible educational resource for artists of all ages," Scharlow remarked. "To have that piece of clay in front of you – the clay being RCSA – and to share everything that I've learned over the years, experience the talents of the surrounding communities, help in the continued growth of diversity, equity, inclusivity, and accessibility within RCSA, open doors to endless possibilities for artists, and much more is something I truly am excited to take on. And what better place to do that than at the Raue Center!"

Scharlow's teaching philosophy emphasizes the profound significance of arts education. He believes that arts not only inspire and unleash creativity but also foster emotional connections, personal growth, and confidence. "It's not what you're capable of. It's what you're capable of becoming,” says Sharlow. “That is something I'd really like to instill in our students.”

He envisions RCSA as a nurturing ground for artistic development and self-discovery, with plans to introduce a trimester-based class structure that provides students with an immersive and progressive learning journey. This tiered approach, reminiscent of professional and college programs, aims to create a tight-knit artistic community, culminating in a production that showcases their newfound skills.

The revamped RCSA program will also offer incentives for enrolled students, granting them priority auditions and guaranteed roles in upcoming productions. Scharlow's vision ensures that each student receives personalized attention and collaborative experiences, regardless of background or experience level.

The reopening excitement will kickstart with a 4–5-week Devised Theatre intensive starting in November, leading up to a captivating Christmas/Holiday show produced entirely by the students. This unique production will celebrate diverse talents, ranging from singing and acting to writing, musical instruments, juggling, and improv. Enrollment information will be released soon so stay tuned for details.

Joining Rob for the devised theater intensive is Nick Hrutkay, an award-winning director and teaching artist who currently serves as the Director of Education and Assistant Artistic Director for the internationally acclaimed Stagedoor Manor. Having directed over 75 productions, his work has been seen at theaters across the country including Central Square Theater, The Kennedy Center, Alchemical Studios, The Brick Theater, Theatre Row, Playwrights Local, Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks, Keystone Repertory Theater, Hippodrome Theatre, The Huron Playhouse, and Stagedoor Manor.

As the Raue Center For The Arts reopens its doors with the vibrant energy of the new director, Rob Scharlow, and the dynamic RCSA program, the stage is set for a renaissance of artistic growth, creativity, and community engagement. More program details will be announced soon. Please check Click Here and mark your calendar for the RCSA Open House and registration on September 26th.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.