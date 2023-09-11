Bay Area Children's Theatre Owes Over 2000 Creditors as Part of its Downfall

The spectacular failure of one of the most well-regarded children's theaters in the country is just one of the sad stories of the American theater.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 3 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at T Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE

Click Here for More on Industry Trends Weekly
 Bay Area Children's Theatre Owes Over 2000 Creditors as Part of its Downfall

This past week, an auction was launched to sell off what was left of Bay Area Children’s Theatre (BACT). It is part of the bankruptcy proceeding—most of the theaters that folded managed to do it before the court needed to get involved, but not BACT. On May 2, it launched a Save Our Stage campaign through July 1, but the campaign did not start off strong. Just over two weeks after its launch, the theater’s leadership announced it was shutting its doors because of mounting debt. According to the bankruptcy filing, the company had $170,485 in assets (including non-liquid assets that are being turned into cash via this auction) and $793,335.58 in debt. Over 2000 individuals or companies are owed money and, of course, most won’t see it.

The fall of BACT is one of the ones that hit me hardest. Its post-Covid attendance was strong, undermining the rhetoric that if people just came back to the theater, all would be fine. I was there in March, introducing two children to musical theater. I have great photos of my nephew enjoying one of their Play On! audio play kits during the pandemic. But, most importantly, I know how many children BACT introduced to theater at no cost to them. And therein lies the rub—I’ve received multiple emails and calls from people blaming leadership for the failure of theaters. These individuals not only question how theaters failed to adapt quickly enough to the new normal, but also question how you can possibly run a theater that doesn’t exist solely on ticket sales. You shouldn’t rely on the kindness of strangers, they posit. “Theaters should be run like commercial shows,” a reader emailed. (Of course, commercial productions have also received government support in recent years, but let’s put that to the side.)

Fundamentally, our non-profits were never established to subsist on ticket sales. It is well known that the regional theater system we know now expanded because of support from foundations, particularly the Ford Foundation, in the 1950s. The system was set up to rely on outside support because of the idea that organizations performing a public service should receive outside support.

Now, there is definitely mismanagement in our regional theater system—indeed, when announcing its immediate closing, members of the BACT team admitted in interviews that it had incorrectly estimated the burden rising costs would have on the company. If you are owed money by BACT, you surely, rightfully, believe it was mismanaged. But to accuse theaters of mismanagement requires more than to say: “You aren’t paying for your programs via ticket sales.” That alone is not enough to accuse leaders of malfeasance because it ignores that the theaters are contributing to the public good in a way that qualifies them as a charity.

In the last few weeks, I’ve been at ten regional theaters across the country. I’ve spoken to audience members in bathrooms, on patios, and while sitting in my seat. A 21-year-old told me that Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, currently running at Los Angeles’ Kirk Douglas Theatre, was her first theater experience, but she was quickly corrected by her mother. Her mother reminded her that when she was "seven or eight," her school took her to a musical at the Bay Area Children’s Theatre, and it was that musical that inspired her to take dance lessons, a pursuit that led her to become a cheerleader. This young woman didn’t remember the show, but it influenced her life; it led her to find something she loved. That is an example of what we’re losing as theaters across the country close. That is the reason we need to step up and support our theaters—we need to do it for the next generation. Yes, theaters need to adapt to changing tastes and economics, but we also need to treat them as we would other charities and donate to them.

Industry Trends Weekly is a short column that runs in the weekly Industry Pro Newsletter. You can read past columns and subscribe Click Here. If you have an idea for the column, you can reach the author at cara@broadwayworld.com.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
HADESTOWN Producers Fire Back at Moore; Another PARADISE SQUARE Suit Hits Photo
HADESTOWN Producers Fire Back at Moore; Another PARADISE SQUARE Suit Hits

In recent years, the number of theater-related lawsuits has shot up. I’m going to give you updates on a couple of cases.

2
Its Not Just America: UKs Theater System is Also Collapsing Photo
It's Not Just America: UK's Theater System is Also Collapsing

We have long talked about how the UK has more of a theatergoing culture; how government support is greater there. This idea was only further solidified when the West End rebounded quicker than Broadway. But anyone actually looking closely knows UK theater is undergoing its own collapse.

3
World Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work Support Photo
World Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work Support

Last week, I looked at support for independent producers. And there is more to be written about that—for example, the Creative & Independent Producer Alliance’s National New Work Development Network is likely to become even more important as we move forward. But this week is about World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide new work festival that ran from March 1 through June 30, 2023.

4
Producer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the Mold Photo
Producer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the Mold

Theater people have all spent a lot of time in recent months talking about how bad things are in the industry. And I believe there are solid reasons to keep writing about that. But in the next couple of weeks, I’m going to write about some of what is happening in the face of current obstacles.

From This Author - Cara Joy David

BroadwayWorld's Industry Editor Cara Joy David is a New York-based entertainment journalist who has been covering the theater industry for over a decade. Her features have appeared in The New York... (read more about this author)

HADESTOWN Producers Fire Back at Moore; Another PARADISE SQUARE Suit HitsHADESTOWN Producers Fire Back at Moore; Another PARADISE SQUARE Suit Hits
It's Not Just America: UK's Theater System is Also CollapsingIt's Not Just America: UK's Theater System is Also Collapsing
World Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work SupportWorld Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work Support
Producer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the MoldProducer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the Mold

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You