Industry Leaders Gather For The Theatre Leadership Project Celebration







The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP), founded during the pandemic to create lasting change in American theatre by installing BIPOC leadership in the industry, held its first in-person affair on Monday at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square. The reception saw Hollywood luminaries like Erika Alexander and Lee Daniels come together with the group's Fellows; Founders; Advisory Council members, including Aalithya Stevens and Olivier Sultan; funders Darren Johnston, Dessie Moynihan and Robert E. Wankel; and Warren Adams and Orin Wolf from TTLP partners Black Theatre Coalition (BTC) and The Prince Fellowship Director respectively.

Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) President & CEO Nicole Sexton was on hand and spoke about the role of EIF, which serves as fiscal sponsor and advisor to TTLP. Broadway producers and TTLP Founders Barbara Broccoli, Alecia Parker, Patrick Daly and Travis Lemont Ballenger were also in attendance.

Established by Broccoli, Ballenger, Lia Vollack, Parker, Daly and Lia Vollack, , TTLP manages and supports three-year fellowships in creative producing, general management and company management for BIPOC professionals looking to establish careers in American theatre. Since it was established in 2020, TTLP has raised more than $1 million in support of its fellows, placing six in Broadway general management firms for training in general management and company management. TTLP has two Creative Producing Fellows, Cynthia L. Dorsey and Lawryn LaCroix. TTLP also supports BTC Fellows Brandon Brooks, Carrli Cooper, Taylor Courtney, Jordan Flemming, Brandi Knox, Devon Miller and Michael Leon Thomas. Isabella Schiavon has been hired as a producing assistant at Orin Wolf Production, through a connection made by TTLP. Fellows supported by TTLP have worked on numerous Broadway shows, including To Kill a Mockingbird, Kinky Boots, Macbeth and Some Like Hot.

"The work of building a more welcoming, inclusive and fair industry doesn't happen alone. We are in need of community to sustain the change we seek to make, so we are fortunate to be doing this work hand in hand with partners who are dedicated to long term change," said TTLP Program Manager Leah Harris. "We are proud of the work our fellows are accomplishing and are eager to continue following and supporting their success."

TTLP works to equip BIPOC arts leaders with the practical skills, knowledge and professional networks within the commercial management sector of theatre by administering three-year fellowships in general management, company management and creative producing. The program helps to eliminate barriers to participation; provide sustained funding and support over three years; and works towards permanent job placement of its fellows.

The nonprofit is currently raising money for and will soon add a stage management program.

For more information on TTLP, visit https://www.theatreleadershipproject.org/.