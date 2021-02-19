HAMILTON Associate Designers Join 4Wall Sunday Roundtable







The four Associate Designers of Hamilton the Musical are this week's guests on the 4Wall Sunday Roundtable. Hosts Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter are joined by Jason Crystal (sound), Angela Kahler (costume), Rod Lemmond (set), Ryan J. O'Gara (lights), all of whom have been involved in every Hamilton production to date, starting at The Public Theatre. They will be coming to us live from Sydney, Australia, where they are about to begin work on the latest incarnation. Tune in to hear about their roles in the original design, how they reproduced it for several subsequent productions (Broadway, National Tours, International), and what they're doing to prepare for opening next month at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Part of the discussion will focus on how they got their start in the business and just what an Associate Designer does (and how important they are to the process!).

Episode 34 will be available to stream on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube pages, and will remain available afterwards.Facebook: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-34-FB YouTube: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-34-YT

Sunday Roundtable Guests for February 21, 2021:

Jason Crystal - Associate Sound Designer

Angela Kahler - Associate Costume Designer

Rod Lemmond - Associate Set Designer

Ryan J. O'Gara - Associate Lighting Designer



4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here or by clicking the links below.



The series is produced by Al Ridella, Drew Quinones, Jeff Croiter and 4Wall Entertainment.