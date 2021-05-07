Gennean Scott Joins The Broadway League as First Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion







The Broadway League has announced that after an extensive nationwide search conducted by Arts Consulting Group, Gennean Scott will join the trade organization as the first Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. She will officially start on July 6, 2021. Ms. Scott was most recently Vice President of Human Capital and Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts where she led and created EDI initiatives and programs.

"It is important in our industry that all voices are seen and heard and I am grateful for the opportunity to work together and affect change to create a more equitable and inclusive Broadway," said Gennean Scott, Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, The Broadway League.

"We are so thrilled to have Gennean join The Broadway League. With twenty years of experience and a lifelong passion for the arts, she will be a crucial member of the team as Broadway returns and we keep doing the work to achieve equity and inclusion and creating a workforce that reflects our communities and our country," said Charlotte. St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "As we look to the future, we want to continue to expand our existing programs, provide even greater access, and forge more partnerships with diverse audiences so Broadway can come back better and stronger than before."

"Gennean Scott has been a tremendous asset to Omaha Performing Arts and the entire community. Although we will miss her greatly, we are absolutely thrilled about her new opportunity with the Broadway League. I know she will have a significant impact on our industry," said Joan Squires, President, Omaha Performing Arts. "In her seven years with O-pa, Gennean brought innovative ideas that have enabled us to grow in our commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. We are a better organization today because of her leadership."

In the 2018-2019 season, Broadway attendance reached a record high of 14.8 million admissions, topping the attendance of the ten professional New York and New Jersey sports teams combined. The 2018-2019 season saw record breaking attendance on the road nationally with 18.5 million admissions for touring Broadway shows. Every year, Broadway contributes over $12 billion to the New York City economy and supports over 97,000 full-time equivalent jobs. Touring Broadway has contributed $3.8 billion to local markets across the United States.

Broadway shows in New York City resumed ticket sales this month for Fall 2021 performances after shows were suspended due to due to COVID-19 on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.

BIO

Gennean Scott is a senior diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion leader with a collaborative and comprehensive vision that has enabled organizations to transform their internal and external practices. For the past seven years, Gennean has worked as a key leader for Omaha Performing Arts, one of the region's premiere arts and cultural organizations. Serving as the Vice President of Human Capital and Inclusion, she conceived and spearheaded programs that have increased and retained BIPOC staff, exceeding national standards. Her strategies have led to the creation of the monthly Voices Amplified series that focuses on multidisciplinary arts and social justice initiatives to amplify artists in diverse cultures. Gennean has developed extensive community relationships and serves as a local and national resource for the arts industry.

For the past twenty years, Gennean's commitment to inclusion and equity includes her work on various racial and social justice initiatives in community organizations and professionally in non-profit and education sectors. In 2013, Gennean founded and directed a non-profit dance school, to promote equity in the arts for Omaha youth. As a co-founder of the Black Arts Leadership Alliance (BALA) a network of black professionals in the Midwest dedicated to empowering, training, recruiting, and retaining African Americans/Blacks in arts administration, she has helped the organization establish a strategic vision for growth. She also serves as a co-founder of the Nebraska Association of African American Human Resources Professionals, an organization designed to center Black voices in human resources and Blacks in the workplace. Gennean is active in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc and The Links, Inc where she serves as the local Chair of The Arts.

A native of Omaha and a former dancer, Gennean's past positions have included serving as a human resources administrator and educator. She currently serves as a keynote speaker, facilitator, trainer, and consultant for organizations and businesses that want to promote an inclusive work environment for their staff and customers.