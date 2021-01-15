Five New Members of National New Play Network Board of Directors Announced







National New Play Network has announced the election of Sonia Fernandez (Interim Artistic Director, Magic Theatre), Aimée Hayes (NNPN Ambassador and former Artistic Director of Southern Rep), Kim Heil (Associate Producer & Casting Director, San Diego Repertory Theatre), Lavina Jadhwani (NNPN Affiliated Artist), and Olivia Lilley (Artistic Director, Prop Thtr) to NNPN's Board of Directors.

With their addition, NNPN's Board is now comprised of 20 individuals, 55% of whom identify as people of color; 80% use she/her pronouns. NNPN's FY21-25 Strategic Plan mandated that the Board would reach 50% BIPOC representation by the end of FY25; NNPN is thrilled to have exceeded this benchmark ahead of schedule.

"We are delighted to welcome these five dynamic artists into the leadership of our organization," said NNPN Executive Director Nan Barnett. "Not only are these women powerhouses individually, but we have no doubt that their artistry, ingenuity, and commitment to creating an equitable American theater will fuel the work of the Network in the coming years."

NNPN's Board of Directors is comprised of established and rising leaders in the new play field. See all of their faces to the right; learn more about them on NNPN's website.

Geographically, the Board now crosses four time zones and includes representatives of 14 markets in 10 regions.