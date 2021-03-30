FAIRVIEW Licensing Rights Acquired by Broadway Licensing for Dramatists Play Service Division







The 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Fairview" by Jackie Sibblies Drury has been acquired for licensing by Broadway Licensing for their DPS division. The Acting Edition, the only script approved for licensing, of "Fairview" is also now available.

Broadway Licensing has acquired the licensing rights for the play in the United States and Canada, and the show is now available for licensing to professional and amateur theatre companies from their DPS division.

Drury's acclaimed drama "Fairview" was co-commissioned by Soho Rep. and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The rolling world premiere first opened at Soho Rep. and ran from June through August 2018 and at Berkeley Rep in October and November 2018. The same production, directed by Sarah Benson, then returned for an encore run at Brooklyn's Theatre for a New Audience during the summer of 2019. The play was then produced in London at the Young Vic from November 2019 through January 2020 and was directed by Nadia Latif.

"Fairview" was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama in April 2019. The Pulitzer committee called the play "A hard-hitting drama that examines race in a highly conceptual, layered structure, ultimately bringing audiences into the actors' community to face deep-seated prejudices." The play was nominated for multiple 2019 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Play; Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Charles Browning) and Outstanding Director of a Play (Sarah Benson).

To purchase the Acting Edition script or to license a production, visit: http://bit.ly/DPSFairview

Stock and amateur licensing rights for Drury's plays "Marys Seacole" and "Really" are also available at http://bit.ly/DPSDrury

ABOUT "FAIRVIEW" and JACKIE SIBBLIES DRURY

FAIRVIEW - At the Frasier household, preparations for Grandma's birthday party are underway. Beverly is holding on to her sanity by a thread to make sure this party is perfect, but her sister can't be bothered to help, her husband doesn't seem to listen, her brother is MIA, her daughter is a teenager, and maybe nothing is what it seems in the first place...! FAIRVIEW is a searing examination of families, drama, family dramas, and the insidiousness of white supremacy.

JACKIE SIBBLIES DRURY's plays include "Marys Seacole" (Obie Award); "Fairview" (2019 Pulitzer Prize); "Really"; "Social Creatures"; and "We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915." Productions include Lincoln Center Theater, Soho Rep., Berkeley Rep, New York City Players & Abrons Arts Center, Victory Gardens, Trinity Rep, Woolly Mammoth, Undermain Theatre, InterAct Theatre Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Company One, and Bush Theatre. Drury has developed her work at Sundance, the Bellagio Center, The Ground Floor at Berkeley Rep, the Soho Rep. Writer/Director LAB, New York Theatre Workshop, the Bushwick Starr, The Lark, and The MacDowell Colony, among others. She has received the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, a Jerome Fellowship at The Lark, a United States Artists Fellowship, a Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, and a Windham-Campbell Literary Prize in Drama.

