Ephie Aardema, Talia Suskauer, and Leenya Rideout Will Lead an Industry Reading of AND YOU SHALL BE A BLESSING

The reading is on Thursday, December 7 at 2:00PM at the Dramatist Guild Foundation Music Hall.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Ephie Aardema, Talia Suskauer and Leenya Rideout will lead an industry reading of
AND YOU SHALL BE A BLESSING, a new play, with music, exploring the life of trailblazing singer-songwriter Debbie Friedman. The reading is on Thursday, December 7 at 2:00PM at the Dramatist Guild Foundation Music Hall.

AND YOU SHALL BE A BLESSING, a new play with music written by Deborah Yarchun (Drive, The Calm Before) about the life of and featuring the music of Debbie Friedman will have an industry reading on Thursday, December 7th at 2:00PM at The Dramatist Guild Foundation Music Hall. It will be directed by Hersh Ellis (Disruption, Rain and Zoe Save The World).

AND YOU SHALL BE A BLESSING tells the story of Debbie Friedman (1951-2011), whom the New York Times called the Joan Baez of Jewish folk rock, and her fight for acceptance as a female spiritual leader, as well as her struggle for self-acceptance. The play follows Debbie through her years-long, sometimes public, usually private, journey to carve out space for herself as a queer, feminist, proudly Jewish woman, who didn't fit within traditional Jewish spiritual circles. The play features an ensemble of actor-instrumentalists.

AND YOU SHALL BE A BLESSING features Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Talia Suskauer (Wicked), Leenya Rideout (Company), Romy Fay (Leopoldstadt), margot weintraub (The Bedwetter), Jacob Heimer (Beautiful), Max Wolkowitz (The Chosen), Mimi Bessette (Best Little Whorehouse...), and Maggie Metnick (Diaspora)

AND YOU SHALL BE A BLESSING is produced by Jack DePalma, music direction is by Adam J. Rineer, and casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

"I grew up singing Debbie Friedman's music and, like many Jews, so much of her music kept me connected to my culture," said playwright Deborah Yarchun, "I knew there was a story behind her music before I knew her background; there's a bluesy struggle in many of her songs that many people (Jewish or not) will relate to. I'm honored to tell her story and can't wait to share this piece."

Seating is limited; please contact andyoushallbeablessing@gmail.com for availability and information.





