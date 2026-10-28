Emmy-Winning THE DAILY SHOW Writer Kevin Bleyer Dies at 54

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Kevin Bleyer, an Emmy, Peabody and Writers Guild Award-winning television writer, has died at age 54. His family confirmed that he died in a car accident on Sunday, October 25 on a rural road in Millrift, PA, where he had a country home.

He is survived by his wife, Nella Vera; his father Dr. Archie Bleyer; and his brother Keith Bleyer, sister-in-law Kelly Schulz-Bleyer, nephew Evan Bleyer and niece Lauren Bleyer. Kevin was born in Bethesda, Maryland and was raised in Seattle but he called New York City his home for the last 20 years.

A veteran of late night, Bleyer spent the better part of a decade as a writer for THE DAILY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart, where he won four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Writers Guild Award and a Peabody Award. During his time there, the show became the most consecutive Emmy-winning program in television history. He spent the previous decade as a writer/producer for DENNIS MILLER and POLITICALLY INCORRECT WITH Bill Maher.

Before television, Bleyer had deep roots in theater. He started as a child actor, appearing in the iconic Aim toothpaste commercials and in the 1985 Academy Award-nominated film TWICE IN A LIFETIME, where he played Gene Hackman's grandson and Amy Madigan's son. An avid lover of theater, he played Jack in Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS in college and sang a cappella with the Fleet Street Singers, where he was named Best Male Collegiate Soloist by the Contemporary A Cappella Society. A graduate of Stanford University, he began his career as a dramaturg and assistant to actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith at The Public Theater and Broadway's Cort Theatre.

In scripted television, Bleyer was a writer for Disney+'s THE RIGHT STUFF, FOX's SLEEPY HOLLOW and Bravo's SIGNIFICANT OTHERS, among others. He also created and executive produced scripted pilots for Disney Television Animation, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Showtime. Before his death, he had been developing a pilot about New York City politics for Appian Way Productions and HBO.

In 2013, Bleyer lived for a time in Kyrgyzstan, where he executive produced STUDIO 7, the first political satire news show in Central Asia. He went on to co-found Pilot Media Initiatives, which launches civics-minded media programs in democratically challenged countries, and over the past decade helped launch scripted, unscripted and political satire shows in Macedonia, Nigeria, Moldova, Kenya, Jordan and Estonia.

He also served as a writer and producer for NBC News' TODAY and as a supervising producer for MSNBC's Ronan Farrow DAILY. He was the bestselling author of Me the People: One Man's Selfless Quest to Rewrite the Constitution of the United States of America (Random House), a co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Earth: The Book, and co-author, with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, of How to Sweet-Talk a Shark. Bleyer accompanied Richardson on his humanitarian mission to North Korea to negotiate the release of hostage Kenneth Bae. His narration of the Me the People audiobook made him a finalist for an Audie Award.

As a speechwriter, Bleyer contributed to many of President Barack Obama's funnier speeches, including all of his addresses to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. He also wrote for NASA astronauts, senators, diplomats, U.S. ambassadors and Shakira, and served for a time as Deputy Chief Speechwriter for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He was a resident fellow at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics in 2014 and an adjunct professor in the Department of Dramatic Writing at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2018. He was also the recurring voice of Onion Radio News, wrote a weekly column for The Daily Beast and wrote for Foreign Policy about the FIFA World Cup.

Colleagues, friends and family shared their memories:

"Kevin Bleyer was a writer's writer. From his many years on The Daily Show to writing Obama's WHCD speeches to his many books and his work on numerous scripted dramas, Kevin could literally do it all. His immense talent was only outmatched by his kind soul. I am in complete shock that he is gone and my sadness is overwhelming. I already miss him dearly." — Danny Strong, writer and producer

"Kevin spent his life finding the perfect words to make people laugh, think, and see the world a little differently. I was lucky enough to know the humor, curiosity, mischief, and tenderness behind those words—and to be loved by a man who made my own world more joyful, more adventurous, and infinitely more beautiful." — Nella Vera, Kevin's wife

"Kevin was a gifted comedic writer, a generous friend, and the source of countless jokes I've shared over the years. He was also there for my children, Samantha and Charlie, and for my wife, Amiko, when I left on my year-long mission, traveling to Russia to see me off to space—his friendship and kindness meant more to us than words can say, and he'll be deeply missed." — Scott Kelly, former NASA astronaut

"I had the privilege of counting Kevin Bleyer as both a friend and a work partner. Whether developing a series pitch or sitting around sharing stories, Kevin brought the wit, the funny, the satire. But underneath that rare talent lived a man with depth, love and a sincere desire to leave the world a better place than he found it. Whether working with the US State Department in Central Asia to bring political satire programming to that part of the world or delivering biting and poignant takes on The Daily Show and many other programs, Kevin did just that. He left the world a better place than he found it. The heavens are shining brighter today, the earth lost an angel." — Llewellyn Wells, producer

"We met working together at NBC and hit it off immediately. I was lucky enough to work with him again years later on Doha Debates. He was a gifted writer and storyteller with that rare combination of extraordinary talent, razor-sharp wit, and a big heart. He could make you laugh one minute and move you deeply the next. His work had tremendous depth and character, and so did he. He was like a brother to me, and I will miss him terribly." — Katy Murphy Davis, producer

"I don't remember meeting Kevin because it instantly felt like I knew him forever. Kevin was a generous friend who always brought the gift of laughter." — Lawrence O'Donnell, MSNOW anchor

Bleyer was proud of running his first half-marathon in 2025 and of walking the Camino de Santiago across Spain. He was remembered by his family as a kind and talented man, well respected by colleagues and loved deeply by his friends and family.

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