Emma Pittman Leads Industry Reading Of THE AVIATRIX: A NEW MUSICAL







An industry reading of the new musical, The Aviatrix, was presented today at Pearl Studios. The new musical features book and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin and music by Casey O'Neil. The reading was music directed by Austin Nuckols and directed by Ellie Handel.

Leading the cast is Emma Pittman as Harriet Quimby (The Search for Roxie Hart), with Kelly Letourneau as Matilde Moisant (The Apple Boys), Erin Kukla as John Moisant (White Noise), Heather Makalani as Foster (Aladdin, Emojiland), Kimberly Chatterjee as Amelia & Others (Life Sucks), Sarah Hogewood as Elise & Others (Magic School Bus National Tour), and Lauren Robinson as Bessie & Others (Little Black Book).

The reading is produced by Back Table Ink and Becky C. Abramowitz and production stage managed by Caroline Ragland. Willow Hope Funkhouser served as the assistant director and Zoie Perkins served as the assistant stage manager.

Told by a cast of all femme voices, The Aviatrix is the story of Harriet Quimby, the first American woman to get her pilot's license and the first woman in the world to fly across the English Channel. We follow Harriet as her constant drive to achieve greatness overtakes her relationships, including her friendship with fellow aviatrix, Matilde Moisant. With a contemporary pop and jazz score, The Aviatrix shares Harriet Quimby's legacy with a new audience and sings this story of this forgotten American hero.

Learn more at www.theaviatrixmusical.com.