Dramatists Guild Foundation Announces Recipients of the Catalyst Fellowship







The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) announces the recipients of the Catalyst Fellowship to invest in voices of Black, Indigenous, Asian, and Latiné innovators of theater to radically imagine solutions to equity, social justice, and change in theater through new developmental programs in their local and national artistic communities.

Acclaimed playwright and DGF Board Member, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (2016 MacArthur Fellow, “Appropriate, “An Octoroon”) worked with a distinguished committee of fellow writers and industry leaders to determine how the funding would be distributed and which artists' projects would receive the funding.

“This fellowship was inspired by the amazing, widespread acts of care and activism I felt I was witnessing in this industry during the early days of the pandemic, and I noticed that a great majority of it was being spearheaded by early career playwrights. It occurred to me that there needed to be a way to identify and support those dramatists who felt that there was more to their calling than simply artistic production,” Jacobs-Jenkins said. “This inaugural class are artists and emerging leaders who are interested in building systemic solutions to systemic problems – in this field and beyond. I hope this sparks and inspires others to finally recognize dramatists as genuine architects of the industry and essential in their thought leadership.”

The Catalyst Fellows are:

Anu Yadav

Christine Toy Johnson

Darrel Alejandro Holnes

Erlina Ortiz

Ife Olujobi

Matthew Paul Olmos

Melissa Li and Kit Yan

Noa Gardner

Roger Q. Mason

Zachariah Ezer

The Catalyst Fellows will embark on a two-year journey of ideation and experimentation where they will work to deliver significant and deliberate change in various categories, from environmental, economic, race and identity, cultural preservation to LGBTQIA rights. Each Catalyst Fellow will each receive $30,000 each year ($60,000 in total), as well as resources to support the development and implementation of their respective project proposals.

The Catalyst Fellowship is made possible with generous support from C. Graham Berwind, III.

With this initiative, DGF continues its unwavering commitment to supporting writers at all stages of their careers. For more information on the Catalyst Fellowship and how to support theater writers at all stages of their careers, visit DGF.org and follow at @dgfound.

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants, and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need of immediate support. DGF distributed more than $3.5 million in immediate financial relief to writers during the nation-wide theatrical shutdown. The needs of theater writers during the shutdown also launched the Housing Assistance Grants to aid with rent payments, moving costs, and other housing challenges, as well as the Bridge Grants to support writers with essential daily life expenses. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stories of tomorrow.





